The Rev. Paul Claycomb certainly made an impact in Bedford and Cambria counties, serving as a teacher, coach and minister for well over six decades. A 1956 Bedford Area High School graduate, he led the Westmont Hilltop High School wrestling program from 1966-80 and was later inducted into the District 6 Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2017.
On Monday, Claycomb passed away at the age of 82.
“We were in the same class and very close friends, not only in school but later on and the whole way up through,” said Bill Creps. “Not only being a teacher and coach, but being a minister here in Bedford County, he was well-respected and well-liked. He did many funerals.”
Claycomb was the class president at Bedford for three years and was captain of the wrestling team. He also played football and was named 4-H Man of the Year. He attended what was then known as Shippensburg State Teachers College, where he was on the wrestling team and participated in a service fraternity.
“He was just a hard worker,” Creps said. “In football, he was an offensive end and defensive end. He always worked hard and made the best of his ability.”
After graduation, Claycomb married Nancy (Diehl) and taught geography for six years and was an assistant football and wrestling coach at Bedford.
In 1966, Claycomb began teaching American history, weather and geography at Westmont Hilltop. He stayed there for 25 years, serving as head wrestling and cross country coach, and an assistant on the football and track and field staffs. Claycomb was also the athletic director. He was chosen as District 6 Man of the Year in 1981.
“He made Westmont into a very respectable team,” Creps said. “He was really respected in the coaching ranks. Just as an individual, he was always upbeat and willing to help anybody out if they needed help. To me, he’s a big loss.”
Claycomb had stepped away from coaching long before current Hilltoppers coach Matt Beaujon, who graduated from Westmont in 1991, came through the program but his impact on it was still evident.
“He didn’t start the program, but he brought a higher level of wrestling to Westmont,” Beaujon said.
“Being from Bedford County, he had the wrestling knowledge. They had been doing it a lot longer there then we were at Westmont. He brought a level of technique that the program didn’t necessarily have at the time. It just kind of evolved from there. It was a great building block for the program itself.”
Beaujon did have Claycomb as a history teacher at Westmont.
“He talked history and he talked wrestling during class. It was always fun for me,” Beaujon recalled. “The thing I remember about him was when he grabbed you, you knew he grabbed you. He had hands that were like wrenches. When I won a big tournament, he was the first to greet me when I came in the school. I have a lot of good memories of Paul.”
Qualities that helped Claycomb become an admired teacher and coach, also helped him in the ministry.
“He was always concerned about people,” Creps said. “When people needed help, they came to him and he was always willing to help.”
In 1991, Claycomb started studying at Lancaster Theological Seminary. He was later installed at Stoystown United Church of Christ in 1994. Claycomb next ministered at Friends Cove United Church of Christ, before taking over at Friends Cove Pastor Emeritus in June 2018.
After retirement, Claycomb was the supply pastor to the Central Bedford Lutheran Parish and the Zion Lutheran Church in Clearville. He performed numerous weddings and funerals.
“He lived probably many years longer than he thought he would because he had cancer,” Creps said.
His celebration of life will take place Saturday in a private ceremony at Trinity United Church of Christ in Manns Choice.
