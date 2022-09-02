Throughout training camp, Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia has relied on a group of returnees representing each position on the North American Hockey League team’s roster.
That group includes both goaltenders who carried the load throughout the second half of the 2021-22 season, four defensemen and four forwards, as well as four other players who had some experience on the team.
That group has made training camp run a bit more smoothly for Letizia, whose Tomahawks will play an intrasquad scrimmage at 1 p.m. Saturday at 1st Summit Arena. The scrimmage is free and open to the public.
The Tomahawk fell 4-2 in an exhibition at the Philadelphia Rebels on Friday afternoon.
“We expect the returning players to take a step this year,” Letizia said prior to the preseason game against the Rebels. “We need them to take a step, honestly. Everyone always wants to have a premier role on the team, but at the same time, I think the greatest strength of our successful teams over the years has been depth and not relying on one or two players, lines or a few D.
“It’s been four lines contributing, and all of the D giving us quality minutes.”
Goaltenders Matt O’Donnell and Dominik Wasik are two returnees who played a significant role last season and throughout training camp in Ebensburg.
Forwards Johnny Ulcny, Cole Bianchin, Ryan Vellucci and David Matousek are experienced.
Defensemen Drew Jeffers, Frank Jenkins, Ethan Perrault and Zachary Stoner all manned the blue line throughout 2021-22.
Players such as Zach Aben, a forward who joined the team for the five-game playoff series against the Rebels last season, as well as forwards Gavin Klassen and Alex Walker (returning from an injury) and defenseman Zachary Hixon all gained some experience in 2021-22.
“I do believe the forward group coming back have all taken a step,” Letizia said. “We saw it at main camp in July and it has carried into training camp.
“There is generally a little more confidence in your second season, but at times that could have some guys be overconfident. I think this specific group is not like that at all, and they have been hungry.
“On the backend, we feel we have a mix of old and new that can contribute,” Letizia continued. “We like our returning D, but there are also new defensemen that we feel can give us some new dimension to our group. I also think there are some young D that could have high ceilings.”
The Tomahawks begin the franchise’s 11th regular season next Friday and Saturday at Danbury, Connecticut, against the Jr. Hat Tricks.
The NAHL Showcase will be held in Blaine, Minnesota, and Johnstown will play four games from Sept. 14-17.
A pair of road dates against the Northeast Generals follow on Sept. 23-24.
The home opener will be against the Philadelphia Rebels at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“Whether it is leading off of the ice, or taking charge in practice, we definitely have seen guys emerge as potential leaders,” Letizia said. “We really believe a positive commitment to doing the right thing all of the time, even when it isn’t the easy thing, will lead to greater success.
“We continue to talk about winning being a daily endeavor, and really without veterans showing the way, that will not be exemplified to the new players on the team.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.