The spring and summer of uncertainty has transitioned into the fall sports season of cautious optimism. Football teams spent the past two weeks practicing, preparing – and hoping – to play.
Following new guidelines and faithfully following PIAA Board Zoom meetings as if they were much-anticipated blockbuster movies became a part of the summer regimen for players, coaches and administrators throughout the state.
“With all of these rules and regulations, the kids and coaches, we’re just so happy to be out there,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said during preseason camp. “If we had to wear a full hazmat suit, so be it. We’re just thrilled to be playing. Whatever we have to do to make it work, we’ll make it work.”
That sentiment was prevalent on football fields from Berlin to Ebensburg to Patton to Windber to Greater Johnstown.
“I’m so appreciative,” Westmont Hilltop’s Hudson Holbay said when asked what it meant to be on the field for his senior season. “I’m so thankful.”
“It’s awesome just to even be out here practicing,” added Bishop McCort Catholic senior Bryce Bair after a practice at Sargent’s Stadium. “I’m just happy that they voted that we could play.”
The PIAA Board of Directors adhered to Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidelines first made public in June and later amended as the scholastic season approached.
Of course, the number of spectators allowed during the first week of action will be limited.
Initially no fans were going to be permitted at PIAA sporting events as per Wolf’s guidelines.
On Sept. 2, the governor lifted his ban on spectators. Wolf’s guidelines call for 250 or fewer people at outdoor events – and those totals include the players, coaches, officials, game staff and other essential personnel before fans are factored into the equation. District 5, District 6 and individual schools and conferences had to figure out how best to deal with the restrictions.
“The Governor’s change will make it a difficult decision for all districts to distribute the remaining tickets,” a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference statement read. “It is the LHAC’s hope that House Bill 2787, which was passed by the PA House of Representatives on (Sept. 2), becomes law.
“If passed, the law would allow more spectators to enjoy high school athletics in person. The ultimate goal for the member LHAC schools and their administration is to provide a safe environment for all student athletes to compete. With this goal in mind, all spectators must wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing at all LHAC events.”
Some schools and conferences are encouraging opposing teams to arrive already dressed for the game. Bishop McCort Catholic Athletic Director Ralph DeMarco said if a team needs to use the locker room prior to the game, players would have to change in groups of 25 or less at Sargent’s Stadium.
Locker rooms won’t be used at halftime in the LHAC and showers will be prohibited after games, conference Executive Director Scott Close said.
The twists and turns have become commonplace for student-athletes, many of whom had their spring sports seasons wiped out while some also had their PIAA basketball playoffs canceled deep in the state bracket.
“We’ve got a real mature group of kids and our team is very appreciative of the opportunities that we have to be out here,” said Richland coach Brandon Bailey, who in his role as director of educational services testified to the Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee Zoom Aug. 18 meeting on how school sports can be played safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every practice has been great, it’s been crisp,” Bailey said. “Kids have been flying around because I think they appreciate the opportunity to come out here and do this with their friends.”
Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker had similar thoughts.
“In light of COVID-19 the kids are just anxious to get out on the field,” Shoemaker said.
Greater Johnstown High School football coach Bruce Jordan said all Trojans athletic teams and students participating in extracurricular activities have strictly followed guidelines to ensure safety throughout the summer.
“All of us coaches want to make sure our students stay healthy and safe,” Jordan said after the PIAA announced plans to move forward last month.
“Anytime we’re indoors we always wear a mask,” Jordan said. “We sanitize our equipment on a daily basis. We take temperature checks every time we meet so that we can be sure. We have questionnaires and ask them various questions to make sure they haven’t had any exposure to COVID-19.”
Throughout the summer and into fall practice, the protocols have become a practical routine.
“When we’re on the field we can continue to do social distancing,” Jordan said. “It’s a little bit different. We used to have a ‘water buffalo’ where it was community water. Now we have a coach there with individual disposable cups so that they don’t have any cross contamination.
“At the beginning of the summer it was a little difficult because those were things we didn’t plan on doing,” he said.
“Now, it’s become the norm for us. Kids have adapted to it and they want to play. We’re able to sanitize our equipment. We’re able to keep the kids socially distanced. We’re able to get them all the refreshments they need without having cross contamination.”
