The Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame is all about family for former National Football League player and broadcast media personality Andrew Hawkins.
After all, Hawkins, 35, will join some good company from within his own family when the Class of 2020 officially is inducted on Saturday at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center after two COVID-19-related postponements.
Hawkins’ older brother Artrell Hawkins Jr., a former NFL defensive back, was a member of the Class of 2010. His cousins are six-time national wrestling champion and former All-Pro Steelers guard Carlton Haselrig (1990 wrestling, 2014 football), CFL all-time leading receiver Geroy Simon (2016 football), Super Bowl III winner Jeff Richardson (1981, football) and veteran PIAA and NCAA official Bruce Haselrig (2012, wrestling official) – each of whom preceded him as inductees.
“Amazing,” Hawkins said of his family ties to the Cambria Hall. “I wouldn’t be who I am without some of the players and athletes that are in the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame. I remember looking up to my cousin Carlton (Haselrig), my cousin Geroy (Simon), my brother Artrell (Hawkins Jr.) and my cousin Jeff Richardson. One of my close friends in LaRod Stephens-Howling (Class of 2018). That motivated me. It showed me what is possible.
“Nothing seems too big for me. Nothing is not attainable,” Hawkins said. “A big reason for that is I’ve seen people come from where I come from to do it. ‘That could be me if I work my butt off.’
“It’s a tremendous honor.”
A graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown, Andrew Hawkins overcame the perception that he was too small to play either NCAA Division I football or in the NFL by outworking, outthinking and outperforming those in his way.
He and his brother Artrell each had successful NFL careers. Their late father, Artrell Hawkins Sr., was one of the top players in Greater Johnstown High history. Artrell Sr. played at Pitt and once had a tryout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Andrew Hawkins played collegiately at the University of Toledo in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). He performed on both offense and defense with the Rockets in 36 games from 2004-07.
When NFL teams looked past him, Hawkins played in the Canadian Football League, winning back-to-back Grey Cup championships with the Montreal Alouettes under General Manager Jim Popp, whose father Joe Popp, a former NFL assistant coach, is a member of the CCSHOF Class of 2010.
Always willing to follow an unconventional route, Hawkins even appeared on the 2009 reality TV competition “4th and Long” hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.
Hawkins was a runner-up in the competition to earn a spot in the Dallas Cowboys training camp.
The player nicknamed “Hawk” eventually made it to training camp and beyond, playing six NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2011-13) and Cleveland Browns (2014-16). The 5-foot-7, 175-pound receiver caught 209 passes for 2,419 yards and nine touchdowns in his career, which ended due to injuries in training camp with the New England Patriots in 2017.
“I learned from the people who came before me,” Hawkins said. “I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for the Geroys, the Artrells, literally showing me the answers to the test.”
Throughout the final seasons of his NFL career, Hawkins pursued his master’s degree at prestigious Columbia University. He also established himself as a successful television and radio personality with a high-profile digital media presence.
Hawkins is a regular contributor on NFL Network, has hosted SportsCenter on Snapchat and appears on Uninterrupted, an innovative athlete-centric digital platform. He shared in an Academy Award as an executive producer of an animated short film “Hair Love” in 2020, and this year received an Emmy nomination for his work as a NFL Network analyst.
“I do about 10 shows a week during the season between Roku, Amazon, NFL Network, Uninterrupted,” Hawkins said. “It’s a really big honor. It’s important to me. I’m super proud.”
Hawkins said the strong work ethic was instilled during his youth in his hometown.
“I feel like I am a product of the environment I am from, which is blue collar and getting work done,” Hawkins said.
“I was kind of surprised when I left Johnstown that that wasn’t the norm everywhere. Every stage, every career point I’ve been at, the belief is that no one is going to outwork me and I am willing to do what it takes to succeed.
“That’s something I learned from being in Johnstown.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
