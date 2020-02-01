STATE COLLEGE – Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer will head to the New York Giants’ to serve in the same capacity, according to published reports.
Friday morning, Dan Duggan of The Athletic tweeted, "Spencer interviewed with the Giants on Tuesday. Highly regarded assistant has coached DL for James Franklin since 20111. Presumably will fill the DL job with Giants." The news also reported by the Centre Daily Times and 247Sports
Spencer, who also holds the title of associate head coach and run game coordinator, has been on Penn State's staff for six seasons. He's regarded as one of the FBS' preeminent defensive coordinators.
The Nittany Lions defense this past season ranked third in the Big Ten with 45 sacks, and the unit finished eighth nationally in scoring defense (16 points per game).
Spencer's departure would mark the fourth for a Penn State assistant this season.
In December, former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne left to become head coach at Old Dominion. A month later, Penn State informed former offensive line coach Matt Limegrover it would not renew his contract. Former wide receivers coach Gerad Parker in January also left to become offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at West Virginia.
Check back for more information on this developing story.
