AP All-ACC Football

FILE - Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Newly crowned Atlantic Coast Conference champion Pittsburgh headlines The Associated Press All-ACC teams and individual awards for the 2021 season. Addison was a unanimous first-team pick at receiver. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

 The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Pitt rising junior wide receiver Jordan Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner as the top wideout in the country, is reportedly looking to enter the transfer portal.

Southern California is the favorite to land Addison.

The 6-foot Maryland native totaled 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021 for the ACC champion Panthers. Over two seasons, Addison has totaled 160 receptions for 2,259 yards and 21 touchdowns. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you