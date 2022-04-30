PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Pitt rising junior wide receiver Jordan Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner as the top wideout in the country, is reportedly looking to enter the transfer portal.
Southern California is the favorite to land Addison.
The 6-foot Maryland native totaled 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021 for the ACC champion Panthers. Over two seasons, Addison has totaled 160 receptions for 2,259 yards and 21 touchdowns.
