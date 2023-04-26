After waiting out a two-year PIAA postseason ban, the Bishop McCort Catholic wrestling program has been reinstated for the 2023-24 season, according to a report.
The Crimson Crushers have applied to compete at the Class 3A level starting this winter and will be eligible for all tournaments.
In November 2021, the PIAA handed a three-year postseason ban, which was later reduced to two years, to the wrestling program due to alleged violations of rules regarding transfers and recruiting.
Bishop McCort boasts a talented a lineup which includes Bo Bassett, Jax Forrest, Mason Gibson, Sam Herring and Devon Magro.
