Al Kaline, who spent his entire 22-season Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Tigers and was known affectionately as “Mr. Tiger,” has died. He was 85.
Kaline was a 17-year-old standout in the 1952 All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament in Johnstown.
He played for the Maryland State franchise, which defeated Johnstown’s Hahn Packing, 8-5, in front of 13,500 fans at Point Stadium in the tournament opener.
Kaline batted .412 in four AAABA Tournament games as Gordon Stores went 2-2.
“I have great memories there,” Kaline said in a 2004 interview with The Tribune-Democrat.
Close friend John Morad confirmed to The Associated Press that Kaline died Monday at his home in Michigan. Morad, who spoke first to the Detroit Free Press, said he'd been in contact with Kaline's son.
Kaline was the youngest player to win the American League batting title in 1955 at age 20 with a .340 batting average. The right fielder was a 15-time All-Star, won 10 Gold Gloves and was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1980 in his first year of eligibility.
The beloved No. 6 later sat behind a microphone as a Tigers broadcaster from 1976 to 2001 and was also a special assistant to the general manager.
