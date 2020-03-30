LORETTO – St. Francis deputy director of athletics and senior woman administrator Erika Renwick has been named interim director of athletics effective on Monday, following Susan Robinson Fruchtl's four-year tenure.
“I am pleased that Erika has accepted my offer to serve as interim director of athletics,” said St. Francis President Fr. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R., Ph.D. “Her years of extensive experience at SFU will enable her to provide stability and continuity of leadership within the department. Erika always places the best interest of the university and its students first, and will continue to do so in the interim role. I assure Erika of my prayers and support in the coming weeks, until our national search yields the next director of athletics.”
Renwick began her 22nd year as the senior woman administrator of the St. Francis University department of athletics in 2019-20. She was promoted to associate director of athletics in the summer of 2002 after serving as assistant to former AD Jeff Eisen for more than three years. She earned the title of deputy director of athletics in April 2014.
Prior to that, Renwick held the title of senior associate director since 2006. Renwick is responsible for overseeing half of St. Francis’ 23 athletic programs and spirit groups, with oversight of compliance, human resources and all fiscal operations for the entire athletics department.
“I appreciate the support of Father Malachi and the university administration for this opportunity to lead the department of athletics during this time of transition,” said Renwick. “As an administrator for more than two decades at St. Francis University, I have experienced our rich tradition of achievement and excellence in athletics and academics. With our outstanding coaches and staff and the Red Flash family, I am excited to share my passion for the institution and ensure we focus on the heart of its mission, our students. With the current challenges and many opportunities in front of us, I am confident we will make great strides in the months ahead.”
As senior woman administrator, Renwick serves as SFU’s liaison with governing athletic associations and conferences regarding the governance of women’s athletics.
She handles all aspects of the university’s gender-equity program, including the implementation of its gender-equity plan. Renwick is also a liaison for the athletic department in its dealings with university constituents. She is responsible for all student-athlete data, including admissions, financial aid, registration and academic performance.
An outstanding collegiate softball player, Renwick was inducted into Penn State Behrend’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the school and was selected as the Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.