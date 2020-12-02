Former athletes, coaches and administrators at Chestnut Ridge and in District 5 had “blue and gold” on their minds when remembering Richard “Dick” Fisher.
Fisher, the former Chestnut Ridge athletic director who played key roles in the PIAA District 5, died on Friday at age 80.
“He was blue and gold through and through,” said Shade football coach Don Fyfe, who played quarterback at Chestnut Ridge for three seasons during Fisher’s tenure as athletic director. “Even after he retired, he was there all the time. It was very sad to see he passed away. He was just all about the kids, all about Chestnut Ridge sports.”
A 1958 graduate of Bedford Area High School, Fisher began his teaching career at Chestnut Ridge High School in 1964 and spent 38 years in the classroom.
Along the way, Fisher served as the Lions’ head football coach from 1965-70 and again in 1977-78, as well as head baseball coach for six seasons until 1970.
Fisher eventually became athletic director at the school, a role he filled 35 years from 1970 to 2005.
“Dick was the heart and soul of the Lions forever,” said current Chestnut Ridge Athletic Director Mark Clevenger, who spent 11 years as Fisher’s assistant before replacing his mentor. “He bled blue and gold. He truly loved Chestnut Ridge and the Lions.
“He wanted to see all of the teams succeed. More than that, success was great but he wanted it done the right way. He wanted the coaches and the kids to earn it. He never swayed from that in the least bit.”
Fisher held administrative roles in District 5 and was a mainstay at the district track and field championship meet formerly held at Chestnut Ridge. He also was a fixture at the PIAA championship event in Shippensburg each May.
“He ran District 5 track for many years,” said Virgil Palumbo, a former Windber Area High School administrator who served 17 years as District 5 chairman. “One thing about Dick that you could always be sure of is he’d give you a straight answer and an honest answer. He was a devoted District 5 person and a devoted Chestnut Ridge person. He bled blue and gold.”
The Richard W. Fisher Gymnasium at Chestnut Ridge was named in his honor.
“We were there football season. He was there every night, every game,” Fyfe recalled. “Think about the winter sports and how much time was invested. He was always there. An all-around great guy that enjoyed the athletes and was positive with the athletes.
“He loved Chestnut Ridge and anybody that played there.”
Fisher received statewide recognition as Athletic Director of the Year in 1994 and the National Athletic Director’s Award of Merit in 2001. The Bedford County Sports Hall of Fame inducted Fisher in 2019.
“He had retired prior to my coming to Ridge but certainly he was legendary,” said current Lions football coach Max Shoemaker, who coached against the rival Lions when he was at nearby Bedford High. “I had regular contact with him through my days of officiating basketball. That’s how I grew to know Dick the most was through those contacts when I refereed games. He was always there.
“He was Mr. Chestnut Ridge in terms of athletics,” Shoemaker added. “He bled blue and gold. He was so well-respected in the community for what he did for athletics, but also for what he did as an educator. They named the Richard W. Fisher Gymnasium after he retired. That shows one small part of how the district and community viewed him as an institution.”
Fisher is survived by his wife Linda. The couple would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary later this month.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mickle-Geisel Funeral Home, Schellsburg, handled the arrangements.
