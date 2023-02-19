Over 20 area wrestlers topped the podium Sunday during the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Area 2 championship in Altoona.
Junior high boys winners from the region were Bishop McCort’s Keegan Bassett (89 pounds), Eli Herring (96), Joshua Spontak (132), Melvin Miller (140), C.J. Pensiero (157) and Marquez Golden (192), Chestnut Ridge’s Jayden Imler (147) and Central Cambria’s Jeremy Hajzus (212).
Greater Johnstown’s Sayona Harris-Haye topped the field at 135 in the junior high girls.
Age 11-12 boys champions were Chestnut Ridge’s Carter Ickes (70), Bishop McCort’s Jamison Forrest (95), Bedford’s Carter Kozielec (105) and Westmont Hilltop’s Carter Dluhos (200).
Portage’s Ellie Myers won girls 11-12 gold at 78.
Age 9-10 winners in the boys competition were Bedford’s Jackson Beegle (60), Forest Hills’ Bronsyn Baxter (80), and Chestnut Ridge’s Grant Lazor (85) and Kayne Burkett (95).
Richland’s Giada Croteau (70) took first in the 9-10 girls field.
Two area wrestlers – Central Cambria’s Jordy Strittmatter (45) and Chestnut Ridge’s Kohyn Deputy (50) – were first in their boys 8-under brackets.
Richland’s Nadia Croteau (69) won her bout in the girls 8-under bracket.
