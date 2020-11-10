NEW BETHLEHEM – Chestnut Ridge’s remarkable turnaround season ended in the first round of the PIAA Class AA state playoffs Tuesday night as the Lions dropped a four-set match at District 9 champion Redbank Valley.
The Bulldogs hiked their record to 21-1 with a 28-26, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 win over the Lions, whose season finished at 10-8.
Redbank Valley, the first District 9 Class AA team to win a state playoff game since 1998, moves on to Saturday’s PIAA quarterfinals against WPIAL champion North Catholic. The Lady Bulldogs’ lone loss is to Clarion, the top-ranked Class A team according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. North Catholic is No. 1 in Class AA.
Meanwhile, the Lions move on with a first-year coach Rebecca Muha more than happy with how the season went for a program that won one game last year and then reeled off a playoff run for the District 5 title as the No. 5 seed.
“I have to thank them for coming every day to practice, they listen, they do whatever you ask them to do. They have great families and great parents, and they support you through everything,” said Muha, who praised her team in the locker room afterward.
“And then COVID, and honestly we didn’t even know if we were going to play this year and to make it to the state playoffs, I am so proud. I told them whatever happens, happens.
“You got your goal, you got District 5, you played your hearts out and whatever is meant to be will be. It stinks. We didn’t want to lose but I told them after the game I’m proud of you guys no matter what you’ve done.”
The Lions got a big game from sophomore middle hitter Belle Bosch, who finished with 19 kills, six blocks and four digs. But the strong net play of Redbank Valley senior outside hitter Montana Hetrick proved to be a handful for the Lions as she finished with 29 kills.
Sophomore outside hitter Alivia Huffman added 16 kills.
The first set proved to be a big one for the Bullogs, who fought off three set points at 24-23, 25-24 and 26-25 for the 28-26 win.
The Lions rallied for a 25-22 win in the second set to knot things up. Bosch had four blocks and two kills in the set.
After a 22-all tie, three straight Bulldogs hitting errors clinched the win for Chestnut Ridge.
Hitting errors were a factor on both sides, more so of course for Muha’s team in the loss. Both teams didn’t hit it that well from the service line with nine errors apiece.
The Lions were the first team to 20 in the third set but couldn’t close things out as the Bulldogs closed on a 6-0 run with Huffman taking care of five of those points with kills for the 25-20 win.
Then in the fourth, Redbank Valley jumped out to a 17-10 lead before the Lions got it back to 23-20. However, it wasn’t enough and another Huffman kill finished it off at 25-21.
