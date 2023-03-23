BRADENTON, Fla. – The Boston Red Sox scored two runs each in the first, fifth and six innings to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4 on Thursday afternoon.
Boston's Jorge Alfaro, Bobby Dalbec and Ronaldo Hernandez each hit home runs. The Red Sox are 13-10-4.
Pittsburgh (9-14-3) shortstop Oneil Cruz recorded two of the four hardest-hit balls by a Pirate this spring. Cruz’s groundout in the fifth inning had an exit velocity of 115.1 miles per hour, which was the hardest hit ball by a Pirate. His 110.4-mph single in the seventh inning was the fourth-hardest by a Pirate. Cruz now has three of the four hardest hit balls by a Pirate this spring.
Pirates outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba doubled home a run in his first at-bat for his 10th RBI of the spring, which are tied for the most on the team with Travis Swaggerty. Smith-Njigba is hitting at a .407 clip (11-for-27) over his past 11 games.
Pirates right-hander Johan Oviedo threw 11 of his 12 pitches for strikes to punch out the side in order in the third inning. Oviedo also struck out Dalbec to begin the fourth inning for four straight strikeouts. Oviedo retired each of the first 10 batters he faced in relief of starter Duane Underwood Jr. before allowing a one-out double in the fifth inning to former Pirate Greg Allen. Oviedo’s seven punchouts were the most by a Pirates reliever in spring training since Phil Irwin struck out seven batters on March 11, 2013, against the Orioles.
Pittsburgh outfielder Bryan Reynolds’ opposite-field double in the first inning was his first of three hits on the day. Reynolds has hit safely in three of his past four games, going 5-for-12 with a pair of doubles. Ke’Bryan Hayes singled in his first at-bat to extend his hitting streak to five games (6-for-14, .429).
Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae is 4-for-8 in his past two starts after going 2-for-3 with an RBI on Thursday. Rodolfo Castro extended his hitting streak to five games with a 409-foot homer in the eighth inning. Castro is 5-for-14 during his current five-game hit streak. Swaggerty extended his on-base streak to eight games after walking in his first plate appearance.
Pittsburgh left-hander Rob Zastryzny struck out the side in order in the ninth. Zastryzny has now allowed two unearned runs in 6 1/3 innings while recording nine strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.