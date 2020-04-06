SOMERSET, N.J. – St. Francis junior guard Karson Swogger was named NEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s basketball, as announced by the league on Monday.
The nursing major from Bellwood holds a 3.79 GPA while also serving as a team captain for the Red Flash. Swogger was named Third Team All-Conference for her outstanding performance this season.
“We are so happy for Karson receiving the NEC Women's Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award,” head coach Keila Whittington said. “Karson works extremely hard in the classroom, and there is never a doubt how she is spending her time when she is not in the gym. Her focus and dedication to learning and making the highest possible grades in our outstanding nursing program is a testament to her desire to be the best in everything that she does. She not only leads our team by example on the basketball court, but this honor shows that she also leads by being the ultimate student-athlete. We are extremely proud of her efforts on and off the court!”
Swogger led the Red Flash in scoring this season with 11.5 ppg. She also paced the team in three-pointers made (51) and was second for SFU in assists per game (2.5) and free throw percentage (84.7%).
She is the active career scoring leading for the team with 810 career points. Swogger scored a career-high 29 points in SFU's win over Stetson on Nov. 16, 2019. She then matched that mark with 29 points in a victory over St. Francis Brooklyn on Jan. 11, 2020.
Swogger shares the NEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award with Robert Morris senior Nneka Ezeigbo.
