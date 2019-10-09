The Central Cambria team of cousins Olivia Ratchford and Emma Ratchford successfully defended the District 6 Class AA girls tennis doubles championship on Wednesday at the Mansion Park courts.
The top-seeded Red Devils duo beat second-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle’s team of Erin Talko and Sarah Manna, 6-4, 6-3.
Emma Ratchford is a senior and Olivia Ratchford is a junior.
“They were down in the first set and came back to win it 6-4,” Central Cambria coach Kim Cavalier said. “There was a lot of pressure for them going into it just because they won it last year. They played really well. They started off kind of slow. They were the No. 1 seed. It was hard for them to be down three-love in the first set. It takes a lot to dig out of that hole.
“They prevailed and pulled it out.”
The Central Cambria team will advance to the state championship event in Hershey next month.
Last year, the Ratchfords won their first-round match in the state tournament before falling in the second round.
“They’re just great kids, great players. They’re so dedicated. Outstanding players,” Cavalier said.
“They exhibit everything you want in a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.