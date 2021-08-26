EBENSBURG – There’ll be plenty of challenges for Central Cambria High School football coach Shane McGregor as he tries to pilot the Red Devils through a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference schedule that includes five District 6 and District 5 champions from 2020.
Figuring out his starting lineup won’t be one of them.
In an era when several high schools have been forced to shut down their programs or consolidate their teams with those from other schools, Central Cambria has a senior class with just about as many players as some other squads have on their entire rosters.
There are 17 upperclassmen who’ll be on the field for the Red Devils this fall.
And they aren’t seniors who have just been on the sidelines. These guys have played. They’ve played a lot.
“When I took over, the current seniors and juniors were in eighth and seventh grade,” McGregor said. “Our current offensive coordinator, Dave Moore, coached them in junior high, so they’ve been in our system pretty much since they’ve been in Central Cambria football.
“I feel like some of these guys have been playing varsity football for seven or eight years. I have to think when I didn’t coach Isaac Bellomo as a starting offensive lineman because he’s been playing so long. When I say a guy is ‘only a three-year starter,’ it’s like oh my gosh.”
With all the powerhouse teams in the LHAC, it’s easy to understand how the Devils could fly under the radar. Any foe caught looking past Central Cambria this year, though, does so at enormous risk.
Central Cambria was 4-3 last season, and that included a heartbreaking one-point loss to archrival Penn Cambria on a two-point conversion at the end of the game and an upset loss at Bishop McCort the following week. The Red Devils won three games by at least 20 points, among them a 28-0 dismantling of eventual District 6 Class 2A finalist Cambria Heights.
“I really do expect us to do some great things this year, and I’m really hopeful, at the end of the season, it will be the outcome we are looking for,” Bellomo said. “This senior group has been playing together for a long time, and we really have become a family.”
McGregor has seven returning starters on each side of the ball. Bellomo is one of three returning senior starters on the offensive line at left guard. Tyler Sheldon will man the right tackle spot again, while Reece Werner will move from center to left tackle. Another senior, Ethan Long, will step in at right guard, and the Devils’ top two tight ends are back, as well.
The backfield is bolstered by the return of senior Hobbs Dill, who rushed for 690 yards, averaged 6.3 yard per carry and scored 13 touchdowns, and quarterback Ian Little, who completed 55% of his passes for 853 yards as a junior.
“I feel so comfortable being surrounded by so many guys who have experience and me having experience as well, now,” Little said. “I really learned not to take things for granted. Now, with one year left, I’ve worked harder than ever.”
The defense returns eight players who recorded double-figures in tackles, including sack specialist Will Westrick. Familiarity has bred comfort but also accountability to each other in this team.
“You trust guys to do their assignment, and, having that chemistry, you know they will,” Dill said. “Last year was a step up, but I think we could have done better. I think you’ll see that this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.