REEDSVILLE – The Central Cambria boys won their sixth straight championship on Saturday at the District 6 Cross Country Championships held at Indian Valley Elementary School.
The Red Devils won Class AA, finishing with 34 points, well ahead of Somerset (101) and Westmont Hilltop (123), which took third on a tiebreaker.
“We had seven boys (cross the line) before any other team had their second runner finish,” Central Cambria coach Randy Wilson said. “It was probably the best day we’ve had for the boys in school history. It’s a fun group of kids. It’s all about how we are going to do as a group.
“We are going to go to states and give them hell. After all, we are the Devils. Our kids pride themselves on being tough, and I think that they are.”
Five of the Central Cambria runners were in the top 10 and all seven were in the top 20.
Junior Toby Cree was the highest Red Devils finisher, fourth overall, followed by senior Nate Kuntz (fifth), sophomore Eli Wandle (seventh), senior Ike Haycisak (eighth) and freshman Devon Morgan (10th). Juniors Tyler Gibson (11th) and Adam Lechleitner (12th) were the other Central Cambria runners.
“It’s a great feeling to qualify for states again,” said Kuntz, whose younger sister, Stella, was the Class AA girls winner.
“We worked for it all year and it’s kind of become a standard for Central Cambria.”
Bedford junior Van May was second with a time of 15:58, just behind defending PIAA champion Garrett Baublitz of Juniata (15:49). May’s time was the first time he ran under 16 minutes, a personal record for the Bisons’ runner and was over a minute faster than when he ran the course in an invitational earlier in the season.
“I felt great making it for the third time to states,” May said.
“Garrett Baublitz is the four-time District 6 champion and Nick Fetzer, they have provided lots of competition for me this year. Being right there with the defending state champion gives me confidence.”
Westmont Hilltop senior Nick Fetzer was third overall in the Class AA race and will make his third trip to the state championships.
“To get the chance to go represent my school at states, I’m proud to do that,” said Fetzer, who is also a member of the Hilltoppers soccer team. “It was definitely a tough race today against Garrett and Van.
“They are two good competitors. I was just coming off a soccer game two days ago and it was hard to battle through, but I made it.”
The other Class AA qualifier was freshman Calan Bollman of Chestnut Ridge. In Class A, senior Joshua Hamilton and junior Gavin Cameron of United, along with Portage senior Tyler Spaid and junior Lane Macy, advanced to Saturday’s PIAA Championships set to be run on the Parkview Course in Hershey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.