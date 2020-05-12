At 25 years old, Greater Johnstown High School graduate Nick Subich is decades younger than most benefactors funding scholarships at his alma mater.
This year, he’ll present the annual $1,000 Subich Trojan Spirit Scholarship to a senior football player maintaining a 3.0 grade-point average.
A co-owner of a wealth management firm in Pittsburgh, Subich credits his Greater Johnstown teachers and coaches with instilling the blue-collar work ethic that enabled him to succeed at Lock Haven University, where he earned a full scholarship in the ROTC program, and in the finance world.
“My Pap just turned 90. Most of his brothers, some of them who played at Johnstown, have passed away,” Subich said of his grandfather, Nicholas Subich, a longtime Trojans fan from Woodvale.
“He is the last in the line of those brothers that went through Johns-town. I told him I wanted to make sure that him and all of his brothers and our family name would not be forgotten.”
The Subiches have been part of the Greater Johnstown football program since his great uncle first played as a sophomore on the 1937 Trojans team.
A three-year starter on Trojans squads that won 22 games, Nick Subich earned the 2012 Trojan Stadium Award. The lineman/linebacker received the Joe Sarra Community Service Award and Scholar-Athlete Award at the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame banquet held at Penn State.
“Nick’s work ethic, leadership and character set him apart from everybody, all the time,” said former Trojans football coach Tony Penna Jr. “Nick is a high-character kid.
“The fact that he’s doing this at 25 is no surprise,” added Penna, now coach at Conemaugh Township High School.
Current Trojans coach Bruce Jordan said the scholarship will make an impact worthy of the Subich family’s legacy at Johnstown.
“When we talk about pride and tradition at Johnstown, Nick is embodying that pride and tradition by doing what an alumnus would do,” said Jordan, who played on successful Greater Johnstown teams with Nick’s father, Brian Subich.
A 2013 Greater Johnstown graduate, Nick Subich attended Lock Haven on a partial football scholarship.
After one season in which Subich contended with shoulder surgery, he left football to join the ROTC under full scholarship and advanced to the rank of second lieutenant.
“It is rare for a recent graduate to develop a scholarship so quickly, but if you know Nick Subich, you know he is a Trojan through and through,” said Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio.
“Nick was an amazing student-athlete and a committed leader during his time at GJHS, so his ability to quickly give back to us is no surprise.
“We are incredibly proud of his accomplishments in his career and are grateful for his generosity.”
