A look at the freshly laid ice surface at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

 By Mike Mastovich
SEWELL, N.J. – Max Hamstad’s goal at 3:40 in the overtime period pushed the Philadelphia Rebels past the Johnstown Tomahawks 2-1 on Thursday at Hollydell Ice Arena. 

The loss snaps Johnstown’s five-game winning streak, but the Tomahawks did gain a point on idle Northeast, cutting the gap for the East Division’s final playoff spot to four points. Johnstown (28-23-5) has two games in hand on the Generals. 

The Tomahawks forced overtime with Will Lawrence’s power-play goal at 5:43 of the third. Gabriel Lunn provided the assist on Lawrence’s 16th of the season. 

Philadelphia went up 1-0 late in the second on a tally from Connor Sedlak at 18:06. 

Alec Rajalin-Scharp stopped 27 shots in the loss. 

