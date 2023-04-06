SEWELL, N.J. – Max Hamstad’s goal at 3:40 in the overtime period pushed the Philadelphia Rebels past the Johnstown Tomahawks 2-1 on Thursday at Hollydell Ice Arena.
The loss snaps Johnstown’s five-game winning streak, but the Tomahawks did gain a point on idle Northeast, cutting the gap for the East Division’s final playoff spot to four points. Johnstown (28-23-5) has two games in hand on the Generals.
The Tomahawks forced overtime with Will Lawrence’s power-play goal at 5:43 of the third. Gabriel Lunn provided the assist on Lawrence’s 16th of the season.
Philadelphia went up 1-0 late in the second on a tally from Connor Sedlak at 18:06.
Alec Rajalin-Scharp stopped 27 shots in the loss.
