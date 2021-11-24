JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – The host Jamestown Rebels tallied four unanswered goals to erase a two-goal deficit and defeat the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-2 on Wednesday night at Northwest Arena.
Sean Ramsey and Johnny Ulicny each scored within the first 13:12 of the game to give the Tomahawks (10-8-2, 22 points) a 2-0 advantage. Jake Black and Ethan Perrault assisted on Ramsay's tally. Cole Bianchin provided the helper on Ulicny's goal.
Jak Vaarwerk's goal with 5:41 left in the first period pulled Jamestown (9-9-3, 21 points) within 2-1.
A goal from Carter Casper tied the game at 2-all 3:09 into the second period. The game remained tied heading into the final period.
Kolby Amici found the back of the net with an assist to Vaarwerk 5:52 into the period. Owen West scored with 1:00 remaining for an insurance goal to put the game away.
Jon Howe stopped 19 of 21 shots on frame for Jamestown, which outshot Johnstown 31-21.
Johnstown's Salvatore Evola made 27 saves. The Tomahawks were held scoreless over the final 46:48. Johnstown was 0-for-3 on the power play.
Johnstown hosts Jamestown at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. Charlie Hagins will be honored at Friday's game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Hagins led the Westmont Hilltop program and was the first scholastic hockey coach in Cambria County history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.