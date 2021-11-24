Tomahawks 10th anniversary logo
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – The host Jamestown Rebels tallied four unanswered goals to erase a two-goal deficit and defeat the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-2 on Wednesday night at Northwest Arena.

Sean Ramsey and Johnny Ulicny each scored within the first 13:12 of the game to give the Tomahawks (10-8-2, 22 points) a 2-0 advantage. Jake Black and Ethan Perrault assisted on Ramsay's tally. Cole Bianchin provided the helper on Ulicny's goal.  

Jak Vaarwerk's goal with 5:41 left in the first period pulled Jamestown (9-9-3, 21 points) within 2-1.

A goal from Carter Casper tied the game at 2-all 3:09 into the second period. The game remained tied heading into the final period. 

Kolby Amici found the back of the net with an assist to Vaarwerk 5:52 into the period. Owen West scored with 1:00 remaining for an insurance goal to put the game away. 

Jon Howe stopped 19 of 21 shots on frame for Jamestown, which outshot Johnstown 31-21. 

Johnstown's Salvatore Evola made 27 saves. The Tomahawks were held scoreless over the final 46:48. Johnstown was 0-for-3 on the power play. 

Johnstown hosts Jamestown at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. Charlie Hagins will be honored at Friday's game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Hagins led the Westmont Hilltop program and was the first scholastic hockey coach in Cambria County history.

