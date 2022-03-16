JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – The Jamestown Rebels scored four unanswered goals over the second and third periods on Wednesday to pick up a 4-1 NAHL East Division victory over the Johnstown Tomahawks.
Jake Black scored off feeds from Jacob Badal and Egan Schmitt to give third-place Johnstown (27-17-6 with 60 points) a 1-0 lead with 8:26 left in the second period.
Jamestown's John Lundy scored with 3:47 remaining in the second to tie the game up.
The Rebels' Jak Vaarwerk, Max Hamstad and Reid Lune found the back of the net in a span of 4:29 in the third period to prevail. Lune and Vaarwerk chipped in one assist each.
Jamestown (28-21-3 with 59 points) is tied with Northeast for fourth place. The two squads are one point behind Johnstown.
Johnstown's Matt O'Donnell made 34 saves. Jamestown's Nolan Suggs stopped 40 shots.
The Tomahawks begin a two-game series at home against Danbury starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
