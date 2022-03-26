JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – The Johnstown Tomahawks grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second period of Saturday's NAHL East Division game, but the Jamestown Rebels responded with four unanswered goals to prevail 4-2 at Northwest Arena.
To go with Friday's 4-3 victory, Jamestown swept the two-game series.
Cole Bianchin scored 9:30 into the first period to give Johnstown (29-19-6 with 64 points) a 1-0 lead.
Stephen Kyrkostas found the back of the net 5:23 into the second period as the Tomahawks led 2-0.
Over six minutes later, Luke Devries scored to trim the deficit to 2-1. Kolby Amici scored off feeds from Owen West and Callan Budinger to knot the game up at 2 with 5:23 left in the second.
Jamestown's A.J. Reed and John Lundy both scored within a span of 4:25 in the third period to set the final.
The Rebels (30-21-3 with 63 points) moved within one point of Johnstown. Jamestown is tied with Northeast in fourth place.
Johnstown outshot Jamestown 42-37, which included a 14-7 edge in the third period.
The Tomahawks went 0-for-2 on the power play. Johnstown is in third place, one point behind Maryland.
Johnstown's Dominik Wasik stopped 33 shots. Nolan Suggs made 40 saves for the victors.
Johnstown travels to face first-place New Jersey on Friday and April 2.
