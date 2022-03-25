JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – Ryan Waltman scored twice and goaltender Nolan Suggs stopped 37 shots as the Jamestown Rebels edged the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-3 on Friday night at Northwest Arena.
The Tomahawks had goals by Tyler DesRochers in the first period and Zach Murray in the second period, tying the game at 2-all at 16:15.
But Jamestown’s Jak Waarwerk scored with only 28 seconds left in the second to give the Rebels the lead for good.
A.J. Reed also had a goal for Jamestown, which now has 61 points, three fewer than the Tomahawks.
Johnstown's Jake Black added his 39th goal of the season with 4 seconds remaining.
Each team has seven games remaining, including a Saturday night rematch at Northwest Arena.
Johnstown goalie Matthew O’Donnell made 30 saves.
