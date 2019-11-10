In search of a clean sweep over NAHL East Division rival Jamestown, the Johnstown Tomahawks erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to send the game into overtime. The visiting Rebels registered a 7-0 shot advantage in overtime, but Tomahawks goaltender David Tomeo was up to the challenge to stop all seven shots and extend the contest into a shootout.
The Rebels earned the extra point as Eric Olson found the back of the net in the ninth round to prevail 6-5 (3-2 in shootout) on Saturday night in front of 2,461 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“I think when you play nine straight periods against the same team, you’re going to have your ups and downs,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said of earning five out of a possible six points.
“I knew at some point they were going to have a push. I think that we could have played better through the first 40 minutes. Obviously special teams was pretty big in terms of they scored a couple power-play goals plus a shorthanded goal. We had a few power-play goals. Five of six isn’t awful but we definitely wanted six.”
Tyler German and Valeri Rykov tallied goals in the shootout for Jamestown (6-13-2 with 14 points). Johnstown’s scorers were Bennett Stockdale and Carson Gallagher through the first round rounds. Rebels goaltender Jon Howe and Tomeo stood their ground to not allow goals in eight straight attempts. Olson then skated to his right and beat Tomeo with a wrist shot into the left side of the cage for the game-winning goal.
Johnstown (12-6-4 with 28 points) was led by two goals from Noah Basarab. Gallagher notched a goal and two assists. Stockdale assisted on two goals.
In overtime, Tomeo, who entered before the third period, made a couple of stellar glove saves to keep the Tomahawks’ chances alive.
“We didn’t expect the situation to happen where he had to come in in the third, but a lot goes of credit to him,” Letizia said. “He was ready to go and come in during the third period. He did a really good job to keep us where we needed to be. He was tested.”
Sean Bauchens started the scoring for the Tomahawks 2:43 into the game, burying a goal off of a feed from Malik Alishlalov. Jamestown answered with two straight goals, tallied by German and Olson, which occurred during a power play. Christian Gorscak knotted the game at 2-all with a goal just 1:15 before intermission.
In the second, Olson capitalized on the power play to gain a 3-2 edge.
Basarab put home a rebound on the power play to tie the contest. Renars Karkls buried a goal as Jamestown went 3-for-3 on the power play to begin the night. Liam Hansson produced a shorthanded goal to give Jamestown a 5-3 advantage after the second.
The Tomahawks cut the deficit in half on the power play to begin the third. Gallagher’s slap shot found top shelf to give the home squad a boost 1:21 into the period. With 5:46 left in regulation, Basarab tied the game back up for his 10th goal of the season.
“We kind of talked amongst our staff and said we need to get this power-play goal, you got to take advantage of it and get an early one,” Letizia said.
“We wanted to get an early one so you don’t have to chase two. Gallagher had a great shot to make it 5-4. We kept battling and battling. Basarah had a huge weekend, it was his seventh point on the weekend when he scored that game-tying goal. We didn’t come up with a sixth point but it was a good learning curve for our team.”
Note: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc was in attendance to deliver a proclamation declaring Sunday “Sgt. Michael Strank Day” in Pennsylvania, coinciding with the 100th birthday of the Franklin native, who was a part of the flag-raising of Iwo Jima, arguably the most iconic photo in history.
