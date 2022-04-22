JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Tomahawks’ Stephen Kyrkostas found the net with the apparent game-winning goal in the second overtime in a hard-fought match against the Jamestown Rebels.
But this NAHL Robertson Cup playoff dream finish didn’t count in front of 1,867 enthusiastic fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
An official ruled that Kyrkostas used a high stick on his shot from in tight near the right post. Video replays showed the ‘Hawks’ forward connected with the puck when his stick was inches below the crossbar, which would have been a good goal.
Instead, the Rebels’ Kolby Amici scored on a deflection off a Johnstown defender 3:56 into the second OT to give Jamestown a 2-1 victory and a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-5, first-round playoff series.
Game 2 is at 7 p.m. on Saturday at 1st Summit Arena.
“It was a heck of a battle, no question about that,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “It was tough. We get the one that goes in there and gets disallowed. A couple minutes later, they get a break off of our stick. We defended and deflected the shot.
“It changed direction on Matty (O’Donnell) and found a way in. Sometimes in these types of games those are the ones that go in. It’s tough to take under these circumstances, but it’s a five-game series.”
The two teams played mostly solid, back-and-forth hockey. Each goaltender had a strong night, with Jamestown’s Nolan Suggs stopping 28 of 29 Tomahawks shots, and Johnstown’s O’Donnell turning away 24 shots.
“It’s been grueling but that’s how it’s been against these guys all season long,” Letizia said. “It’s an absolute grind. We’ve got to have that same grinding mentality (Saturday), get around the net and bear down a little bit stronger. We had some good chances, good looks in the third and in overtime. We just didn’t put them in.”
The Rebels capitalized on a misplayed puck to score 54 seconds into the game.
Jak Vaarwerk and Reid Lune created an opportunity in the Tomahawks’ defensive zone. Goaltender Matthew O’Donnell nearly had control of the puck, but it slid behind the cage.
O’Donnell was still to the side of the net when defenseman Lukas Klemm wrapped around into a wide-open cage.
“Another one that was kind of weird,” Letizia said. “We thought he had it behind the net. The puck eventually came loose. It came on their stick and they had it. That’s how it goes. It’s tough not to get those breaks but we have to earn those breaks (on Saturday).”
The Tomahawks tied the game 11:15 into the second period, as Cole Bianchin skated to the top of the left-wing circle and wristed a shot past Suggs on the goalie’s glove side.
“We drew a penalty on the play and then we had a little net presence,” Letizia said. “Cole made a good shot and it found the back of the net.”
Neither team scored in the third period or the first overtime session.
Johnstown had to kill off a Rebels power play opportunity after Johnny Ulicny was called for holding 4:07 into the first extra period. The Rebels outshot the Hawks 7-5 in the first OT. Jamestown was 0-for-4 on the power play. Johnstown didn’t score on two man-advantages.
“It’s definitely desperation time,” Letizia said. “We’ve got to find a way to bounce back and ramp up the effort even more. We’ve got to try to find a way to dig down even deeper. We have home ice and we have to try to use it to our advantage.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.