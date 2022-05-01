JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For the second consecutive year, the Johnstown Tomahawks were one goal away from advancing out of a decisive Game 5 in the Robertson Cup playoffs.
It was also by the same score, and again on home ice.
After the Tomahawks and Jamestown went into overtime for the third time this series, Rebels forward Ryan Waltman buried a shot into the top left corner of the net just 1:59 into the extra period that gave the Rebels a 4-3 victory on Sunday night, putting an end to Johnstown’s season.
“If you look at this series, it couldn’t have been any tighter,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “Three overtime games in a five-game stretch is as tight as it gets. Two teams battled and gave everything they had. We just unfortunately weren’t able to come out on top again in this situation. The guys played hard, give them credit. We gave all we had.”
Johnstown fell in five games to the Maryland Black Bears in front of the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial crowd in 2021’s opening round.
The Tomahawks have now needed a decisive game to determine the winner in their past five consecutive playoff series dating back to 2018-19 when Johnstown advanced to the Robertson Cup semifinals, it first and only appearance at the championship tournament.
“We had some tough breaks during the contest, but we just kept battling,” Letizia said. “The guys never gave up, that’s for sure. It stings to have it end like that, especially after the battle we had to tie the game up. We had a ton of chances. We just couldn’t get behind them.”
Jamestown was able to get on the board just 49 seconds into the game after John Lundy put his own rebound into the net, marking the fifth consecutive game the Rebels scored the first goal of the contest.
The Rebels also received a tally from Kolby Amici to take a two-score lead before Holt Oliphant cut the deficit to 2-1 after the first period.
Jamestown’s early attack paid off again in the second. However, Josh Burke scored just over a minute into the frame to put the Rebels back in front 3-1.
“We started the game very well,” Jamestown coach Joe Coombs said. “We got a little sloppy afterwards. We took some penalties, but we were able to eventually claw back. Once we were able to stop going to the box and take the game over a little bit, we were able to calm our nerves and play the right way.”
The Tomahawks rallied with back-to-back goals from Egan Schmitt and David Matousek to tie the contest at 3-all after two periods. A scoreless third period ensued before Waltman’s overtime winner.
“I have a ton of respect for Mike and this organization,” Coombs said. “It’s two teams that play against each other a lot, and they’re always going to be tight games. I could’ve definitely saw this series going five games, and frankly it did. I’m glad we were able to fight through and move on.”
The No. 3 seed Rebels advance to the East Division finals, where they will face top-seeded New Jersey beginning on Thursday. The Titans earned a 5-4 come-from-behind Game 5 victory over Northeast on Sunday.
Despite losing multiple key pieces to its roster, Johnstown will have a lot to look forward to for the 2022-23 season, as over half the roster is eligible to return to the team, according to Letizia.
Holt Oliphant, the Tomahawks’ captain, top scorer Jake Black, defenseman Mack Oliphant and forward Braedon Ford are the four Johnstown players who have announced college commitments.
“This was probably one of the most unique years we’ve had,” Letizia said. “We didn’t have a lot of guys coming back, and we lost two goalies and our top defenseman during the season to another league and colleges. We lost and are going to lose big pieces to this team, but we have a lot able to come back.
“It’s going to be an important offseason for us to find the guys we need to fill this group. Hopefully they use this series and the roller coaster we were on as motivation through the summer and into next season.”
