A power-play goal by Jamestown’s Marcus Kivela-Carlzon just 23 seconds into overtime Friday night lifted the Rebels to a 3-2 comeback win over the Johnstown Tomahawks at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The Tomahawks (10-8-3) rebounded from an early deficit with a strong second period to carry a 2-1 lead into the third, but Jamestown (10-9-3) got the equalizer at the 8:25 mark when John Lundy’s shot from between the circles got past the initial save attempt of Johnstown netminder Tommy Heaney for his second goal of the night.
A pair of subsequent power-play opportunities came up empty for Johnstown prior to the Tomahawks’ Holt Oliphant getting the gate for tripping with just 1:05 left in regulation.
Johnstown was able to force the extra session, but the Rebels capitalized on the 4-on-3 advantage that carried over into overtime to net the eventual game-winner.
“It was a tight game, and I thought our third period was the best of the game,” said Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia, whose squad is now tied for fourth place with Jamestown in the NAHL East Division standings.
“We played well, had a 2-1 lead and were doing what we were supposed to do, but they got a shot where we’ve got to make a save there, and unfortunately it goes in and ties it up,” Letizia said.
“Then we get the penalty that leads into the power play. It wasn’t a terrible game, but they got the extra goal.”
The Rebels got the better part of the action in the first period, outshooting Johnstown by a 12-5 margin.
However, the Tomahawks were able to limit Jamestown to just one goal in the frame while also killing off a 5-on-3 Rebels power play during the stretch.
Lundy got the Rebels on the board at 12:24 on assists from Kivela-Carlzon and Noah Szretter, but the Tomahawks were able to quickly seize the initiative to start the second period.
Jake Black fired one in on the doorstep of the crease 51 seconds into the period for his team-leading 16th goal of the year on assists from Sean Ramsay and Jacob Badal to knot the contest, and the Tomahawks subsequently regained the lead at the 5:29 mark.
Zachary Murray won a battle in front of the net and tallied his 11th goal of the season, with Cole Bianchin and David Matousek picking up assists on the play.
“Getting into a 5-on-3 in the first period isn’t ideal, so we lost a little momentum there,” said Letizia. “We picked it back up at the end of the first and into the second, with some early goals and good play.”
The Tomahawks outshot the Rebels 12-8 in the third but were unable to solve Jamestown goalie Jon Howe, who finished with 25 saves and improved his record to 4-1 on the year.
The teams will wrap up the series Saturday night with a 7 p.m. faceoff.
Note: In between periods, former Westmont Hilltop High School hockey coach Charlie Hagins was honored. The Hilltoppers were the first local high school hockey program, and Hagins was named head coach when the program was founded in 1980. During his six-year tenure, the Hilltoppers won two PIHL division titles and advanced to the state semifinals in 1984.
