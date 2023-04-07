SEWELL, N.J. – Three goals early in the third period of Friday’s game aided the Philadelphia Rebels as they turned away the Johnstown Tomahawks by a 6-1 count at Hollydell Ice Arena.
Brock Jones, who tied the game at 1-all at the 6:46 mark of the second, gave the Rebels a 2-1 lead just 15 seconds into the third with his second unassisted goal of the contest. Philadelphia added to its lead with a pair of goals 81 seconds apart with Tyler Stern (5:12) and Kristians Samitis (6:33) scoring their ninth and eighth goals, respectively.
Charles Panchisin buried two goals within 109 seconds to put the game out of reach.
Johnstown grabbed the lead late in the first as Johnny Ulicny netted his 12th of the campaign with help from Nick Ahern on the short-handed goal tallied at the 17:27 mark.
Despite the loss, the Tomahawks (28-24-5, 61 points) did not lose ground on fourth-place Northeast in the East Division’s chase for its final playoff spot. The Generals (30-24-5, 6 points) dropped a 5-2 decision to lowly Danbury on Friday. Third-place Maine, also sitting on 65 points with three more wins than Johnstown’s 28, also lost on Friday.
Johnstown does have two games in hand on Northeast, but has played the same number of contests as Maine.
First-place Maryland, who will face the No. 4 seed in the division when the Robertson Cup playoffs open, was idle.
Philadelphia, which cannot finish higher than sixth place in the North Division, won its second straight against Johnstown in as many days.
