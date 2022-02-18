JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Tomahawks forward Holt Oliphant recently committed to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force.
So it was no surprise that the Tomahawks captain appreciated the presence of Vietnam veteran and Pittsburgh Steelers four-time Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier at Friday night’s NAHL game against the Jamestown Rebels.
Maybe it only was a coincidence. Perhaps, not. Oliphant scored a pair of second-period goals – one short-handed and the other with only 1 second on the clock – to spark the Tomahawks in a 3-1 comeback victory over the Rebels in front of 2,095 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“He defended his country and served in Vietnam,” Oliphant said of Bleier, who received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service. “It definitely was a special night and I’m happy to be able to come up with two.”
The Tomahawks started with a surge but didn’t produce any goals.
Both Braedon Ford and Zach Stoner hit the post on rushes to the net in the opening 29 seconds of play. Cole Bianchin skated through the slot and hit the far post with 12:30 left.
Meanwhile, Jamestown scored at 13:23, as John Lundy was credited with the goal after Johnstown goaltender Matt O’Donnell initially stopped an attempt that appeared to be kicked in.
“We hit two posts on the first shift and we hit three in the first period,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said.
“They get one that was flukey.
“We told the guys, ‘You can’t do anything about it. They’re not going to go change it. It’s how we react to it.’”
Oliphant netted both second-period goals, including one at 19:59 to give the Tomahawks a 2-1 lead.
Oliphant’s 10th of the season at 4:04 of the second period came on a short-handed breakaway.
“I saw his back was turned to pick up a puck on the wall,” Oliphant said of a Rebels defender. “I figured jump in and get the puck out. Obviously, you’re not thinking offense first on the penalty kill but it just so happened I jumped in and the puck hit me.
“I ended up going down for a breakaway. Just a couple nice bounces, for sure.”
Oliphant put in a rebound as time wound down in the second. Drew Jeffers and Stephen Kyrkostas had assists.
“Great forecheck by Schmitty (Egan Schmitt) and Steph (Kyrkostas),” Oliphant said. “They were able to make Jamestown cough up the puck. A great shot by Jeffers just putting it on net, giving us a chance to put home a rebound.”
The third-place Tomahawks (24-13-5) have 53 points, six more than Jamestown (22-18-3) and Northeast (23-19-1), the teams tied for fourth in the East Division.
“We know the circumstances, where we’re at right now,” said Letizia, whose team will play the Rebels at 7 p.m. on Saturday. “This is a big two points.”
Bleier was part of four Steelers Super Bowl championships during the dynasty of the 1970s.
He also played on a national championship team at Notre Dame in 1966.
The Steelers selected him in the 1968 NFL Draft, but the U.S. Army also drafted him that year.
His platoon was ambushed in a rice paddy in Vietnam. Bleier was shot and later injured severly by an exploded grenade.
He was told he probably never would play football again, but his determination and support from owner Art Rooney Sr. and the Steelers led to a comeback that inspired a book and a movie.
Bleier dropped the ceremonial first puck. He signed autographs and posed for photos into the third period, as fans formed a long line in the concourse.
“I told the guys after the game it was a great story when you have Rocky Bleier here, a guy who defended his country and was a professional athlete,” Letizia said. “Then you have our captain, who is going to go and defend his country after this year and he comes up with two huge goals.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
