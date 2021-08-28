COMMODORE, Pa. – Leading by a touchdown late in the second quarter, the Purchase Line Red Dragons lined up to punt for the first time during Friday night’s season-opening game against Northern Cambria.
Brady Syster, who was positioned as the punter on the fourth-and-9 snap from his team’s 46, made a decision that sent a jolt through anyone wearing red and gray while maybe also adding to the gray on the scalp of Red Dragons coach Matt Falisec.
Upon receiving the snap, Syster cut right into a wall of Northern Cambria pursuers, he then wiggled free and bolted to the left before weaving through a few white jerseys on his way to a 54-yard touchdown run.
It turned out to be the deciding score in the Red Dragons’ 20-14 win at Barry T. Madill Field.
As Syster and Falisec each explained, the fake wasn’t on from the start, but more of a possibility if the read was there; albeit for a brief time.
“That was just reading,” Syster said. “I read that there was nobody over there, then all of a sudden they collapsed. I just cut back and took it to the house. That was not planned at all.”
His coach went through a number emotions equal to the number of cuts that Syster made on the run.
“It’s an option,” Falisec said. “We weren’t expecting that option, but he made a heck of a run on that. I told him when he came to the sideline, ‘I was getting ready to yell at you. Then the next thing I know, you broke across the left and made about six guys miss.’ That’s his option, but I don’t know if that’s the option that I would have chose on that play, but he made a heck of a run.”
It was the capper to a big second quarter for the Red Dragons, who notched all 20 of their points in that frame.
Down 20-7 after Syster’s run, Northern Cambria didn’t allow another Purchase Line first down until there was approximately 2 minutes remaining as the Red Dragons were able to chew off the game’s final minutes after the Colts were stopped a yard short according to the spot on a fourth-and-5 run by Peyton Myers.
The Colts were 0-for-5 on fourth-down tries.
But before the game-closing sequence, a 29-yard sideline sprint by Maverick Baker did cut the Red Dragons lead to six points after Trey Pershing’s second point-after kick.
The Colts managed to get the ball to the Purchase Line 24 on their next possession and to the Red Dragons’ 40 when stopped for the final two times on fourth down.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “I liked how they bounced back in the second half. I liked how they stayed together. They didn’t give up. They gave some big plays up that shouldn’t have happened, but they did. You can control what you can control, and all I asked our guys to do was to play hard, and they did that for four quarters. ”
Northern Cambria struck first when it capped an 11-play, 63-yard drive with quarterback Owen Bougher’s 15-yard run through the Red Dragons defense. Baker recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, giving the Colts possession at the Purchase Line 31, but Mello Sanchez’s shoestring tackle on Bougher on a fourth-and-1 run halted hopes of expanding that early lead.
Purchase Line then embarked on a 14-play drive, capping the 77-yard jaunt as John Elick pushed in from a yard out.
Jayce Brooks’ conversion run made it 8-7 early in the second.
Brooks, the Red Dragons’ kickoff specialist, gave the ball back to his team on the ensuing kickoff when he pounced on a muffed return by a Colts up man. Purchase Line made it 14-7 in just one play as Elick found Sanchez on a crossing route on his way to a 33-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
Northern Cambria managed to push its response drive across midfield but a Peyton Myers run to the outside on fourth-and-4 was snuffed out by Adam Qudah and Brady Syster.
Bougher rushed for 76 yards and Myers added 69 to the Colts’ rushing totals while Syster led the Red Dragons with 44 yards on the ground, as Elick added 41 yards on the ground with 81 through the air. Sanchez proved to be Elick’s most reliable target, catching three passes for 55 yards.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
