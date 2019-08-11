ALTOONA – Josh Stephen hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 7-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Sunday.
The double by Stephen started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Fightin Phils a 4-3 lead.
Later in the inning, Henri Lartigue hit a two-run single and Nick Maton scored on an error.
Jeff Singer (6-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Matt Eckelman (1-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
Francisco Cervelli, playing in his first game on rehab assignment with the Curve, went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch before being taken out in the seventh inning.
For the Curve, Brett Pope doubled and singled.
With the win, Reading improved to 5-1 against Altoona this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.