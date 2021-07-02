NEW FLORENCE – As a teenager, Josh Boring discovered a passion in RC racing.
Running laps with the radio-controlled vehicles led to many miles traveled as Boring competed across the region, but Boring noted that what he considered his home track – a course set up at Willow Farm Campground – was going to shutter. That decision left Boring without a home track as his enthusiasm was starting to take root.
It was then that he and his father – Kerry Boring, also of St. Clair Township – decided to turn home into their home track.
It’s how Wide Open Crazy RC (WOCRC) Raceway was born.
“The biggest thing was the track that I was going to back then wound up shutting down,” Josh Boring said. “The owner of that track called my father and asked him if he wanted to do this. Initially, my dad was thinking about the campground that was next to the track and asked: ‘Why would I want to do a campground?’ But (the owner) was actually talking about the RC track.
“For some reason, we decided to do it.”
Starting with a patch of land that Josh Boring described as a “dump or scrapyard,” WOCRC has become a destination for RC racers.
Building the track into what it has become was hard work, but well worth the labor in Kerry Boring’s eyes.
“At the time, (Josh) was 15 years old,” Kerry Boring said.
“Basically, the way we looked at it: It kept him from hanging out with his buddies, kept him off the streets and it gave him something to do. He got wrapped up in (RC racing) and that’s all he’s done since.”
When the lot next to the track is filled, it’s not uncommon to see license plates from neighboring states or to see dealership markings from upwards of three hours away from the tiny Westmoreland County community.
“This is one of the better tracks we run,” said Matt Adams, of Pennsdale, Lycoming County. “Grip level determines where a lot of people go. This is probably honestly my favorite outdoor track to run.”
On a Saturday race day, anywhere between 70 to 150 racers will converge at the track to compete in any of 12 different classes. Races are contested on a five-minute clock with a race to the line when the clock expires.
With a series of jumps built into the dirt track’s configuration, the action is not mundane once the cars find their speed. Marshals are set up at various points around the track in case a car finds its way off course or doesn’t quite stick a landing off a jump.
“Most of the cars on the tracks, in reality, are going about 15-30 mph,” Josh Boring said. “Larger ones can go upward of 45 mph on the track.”
As Kerry Boring noted, it’s a way for adults to scratch a competitive itch.
“A lot these racers used to do something competitive over the years, but now that they’re getting old enough where they can’t take a beating,” he said. “So they do this instead. If they crash, it doesn’t hurt.”
The track will show multiple configurations each season, meaning that a bit of work goes into racing surface when changes are made.
“We start off with bulldozing, which adds about a day of work into itself,” he said. “Then we spend about two days rebuilding and reshaping everything up to how it needs to be. Then it takes about a week and a half to create the surface.”
There’s also the factor of dealing with the weather, which at times is not an ally to the track with recent rainy weather washing out and pushing events back.
“(The rain) gets frustrating after a couple of weeks in a row,” Kerry Boring said. “But when you’re dealing with Mother Nature and dirt, you don’t really have a choice. You just deal with it.”
While RC racing is a hobby that can appeal to all ages, Josh Boring notes that the buy in for a beginner might be a bit too steep for younger hopefuls.
“A lot of kids are interested, but most parents don’t want to give them $400 and say: ‘Here, go,’ ” Josh Boring said.
Watching the races at WOCRC, however, is free. It’s also excellent spectator fare, according to Kerry Boring.
“Some of these people have been racing for 20 years, and the the stuff they do with the RC cars, I couldn’t even think about,” he said.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
