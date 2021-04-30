STATE COLLEGE – The Baltimore Ravens selected Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh with the 31st overall pick during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, giving Penn State two first-round selections for the first time since the 2003.
The Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Micah Parsons as the 12th overall pick earlier in the evening.
Oweh began playing football during the latter part of high school and committed to Penn State during the 2018 recruiting cycle. He held other offers from Harvard, Princeton, Vanderbilt, Ohio State and Michigan, among others.
Oweh redshirted as a freshman during the 2018 season and played in 13 contests as a redshirt freshman in 2019. He tallied two strip-sacks against Michigan State that season and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his efforts against the Spartans. Oweh ended the 2019 season with 21 total tackles and five sacks.
He earned a starting spot on the Nittany Lions’ defensive line in 2020 and recorded 38 total tackles, including 6.5 tackles for a loss.
As Oweh moved up draft boards ahead of the draft, some expressed some concern over the fact he didn’t record a sack last season.
“Maybe the production wasn’t there, but in terms of skill-wise, I was much better this past year,” Oweh said of his 2020 season during Penn State’s pro day last month. “It just helped me to understand what I had to really hone in on. … Now I can really hone in on speed to power, hone in on timing (my) hands better and confronting the tackle instead of trying to run around him. That’s only going to make my game better.”
Big Ten coaches selected Oweh as a first-team player, and members of the conference’s media tabbed him as a second-team selection last season.
Both of the Ravens' selections are from the Big Ten Conference. Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman was chosen with the 27th selection.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville), Brigham Young quarterback Zach Wilson (New York Jets), North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (San Francisco), Louisiana State wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati) and Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (Miami) were selected as the first five picks of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.