The Baltimore Ravens placed quarterback Trace McSorley on injured reserve on Tuesday. With Robert Griffin III also on IR with a hamstring issue, the Ravens will need a backup or two before their next game.
After Lamar Jackson left Monday's game at Cleveland, McSorley entered as the only backup available at quarterback in the fourth quarter.
McSorley twisted his knee during his second series, leaving wide receiver Willie Snead to start taking practice snaps before Jackson returned.
McSorley, a 2019 sixth-round pick out of Penn State, completed 1 of 4 passes for 13 yards against the Browns.
Rookie Tyler Huntley is a quarterback on the Ravens' practice squad.
