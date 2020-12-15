Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. High 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.