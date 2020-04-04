For the second straight season, the North Star boys basketball team was able to advance to the PIAA Class AA quarterfinals.
The District 5 champion Cougars, one of just eight remaining teams left in their state playoff bracket, were set to face District 12-2 Constitution when the coronavirus pandemic interfered, and forced the PIAA to shut down the games indefinitely.
“I think we were all looking forward to playing that game against Constitution,” North Star coach Randy Schrock said. “You go into this game again and it’s not a totally new thing. You experienced it last year. i think, especially for me, we would be able to prepare a little bit better. I don’t think that the moment would be too big for us. Having been there last year with these guys, I think that they would know what to expect and the caliber of the team that they were up against.
“They were just wanting to go play that game.”
Andy Zuchelli, the lone senior on the North Star roster, said that while he and his teammates are not on the court, they keep in touch with each other by texting.
“I’ve adjusted to the circumstances the best that I could, but it still sucks that the season is still on hold,” Zuchelli said. “During the season we are in the gym every day, and since it’s closed we can’t do anything really so the team has been working out at home as much as we can.
“Just being stuck at home and not knowing whether we are going to play another game or not, is the toughest thing about this. There’s not much to do at home, and I’d rather be in the gym working, getting ready for our next game.”
When Schrock took over the boys program, the Cougars were 5-17 his first season then were 10-16 in 2017-18 and played in a PIAA playoff game, falling to North Penn-Mansfield, but having his youthful squad get a taste of the difference between regular season and postseason basketball.
Last season the team progressed to a 23-4 mark and North Star currently stands at 24-3.
“It feels good for us,” Schrock said. “We’ve put a lot of work into this and the coaching staff is just terrific. The players put a lot of work into it as well.
“You have a guy like Andy (Zuchelli), and you can build around someone like that, and you have some key pieces that have really developed and just really committed to getting better and getting into the gym and playing. Andy has great leadership, and it’s just been a lot of fun over the last few years. We are just wanting to continue the trend of putting a competitive team out on the floor, year in and year out. I like the state of the program right now.”
Zuchelli, a third-team all-state selection last year, is averaging 26.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.0 steals per game for the Cougars. He has scored 712 points this season playing in all 27 games.
He is joined on the court by juniors Hunter Stevens (17.3 points a game) and Drew Lane (9.1 points, 7.4 rebounds) along with sophomores Ethan Yoder (5.4 points, 7.3 rebounds) and Brock Weimer (6.9 points a game). Junior Noah Solarczyk comes off the bench.
“Andy’s elevated his game and obviously makes everyone around him better,” Schrock said. “He’s a great passer and a great teammate. But when the game is on the line, I just want the ball in his hands. He can make a play. He’s very determined and just has that ‘it’ factor, if you want to call it that.”
While his coach talked about his value on the court, Zuchelli, who is looking at playing at Pitt-Johnstown or Juniata College next year, is more proud of being part of a team that has made such giant steps forward.
“Personally, I’ve worked as hard as I can to become one the top players in the county and the state, but it’s just been really special to be part of the big program turnaround,” Zuchelli said. “I’m most proud about being part of helping to turn this program around, winning two district championships and going to the elite eight the past two seasons.”
While Zuchelli will be the only member of the North Star squad not returning, Schrock realizes that those will be some big shoes to fill.
“I play pretty much six kids right now, so we are going to bring back everybody else,” the North Star coach said. “Of course we are going to lose a 25 to 28 point per game scorer in Andy, but we are going to change some things. We are going to have to play a little more team ball.
“We have some young players coming through the program. Our junior high this year, I think, was 19-1 or 20-1 so we have some nice players coming through the system. I like it from the top to bottom right now and I think we can add some pieces. Maybe we’ll have a little more depth next year. I’m excited about it and am looking forward to it. I think we are going to be OK.”
If life pans out for the Cougars, and North Star is able to play out the rest of the season, Schrock said his team will be ready to go.
“We are pretty much prepared,” Schrock said. “Our game plan going against Constitution is already ready to go. We have that end of it covered. I think it’s going to be more getting the guys conditioned and getting them into shape. For me, with a short bench the way we have, we need a little time to get those guys into basketball game shape.
“I’d like to have two weeks to do it, but whatever, we’ll make it work, have a couple of scrimmages, maybe, and get used to playing at that game speed again.
“We are going to be rusty, no doubt about it, not having played or not being able to do anything for a couple weeks. It’s going to take a little time.”
Schrock is hoping that his team will be able to get back onto the court, but is realistic about the probability of that actually happening.
“It’s just been so much fun,” Schrock said about this year.
“It’s one of those things that it was such a disappointment for things to end up the way they did. Hopefully, we get an opportunity to continue. If not, we are just going to try make the most of it and get together as a group and maybe celebrate this season as a team once the dust clears and things get straightened out.”
