In the age of athletic specialization, Central Cambria senior Cass Bezek has emerged as a unicorn in the local sports scene. Bezek was on pace to pick up her 16th varsity letter this spring, fulfilling integral roles on the basketball, softball, track and field and volleyball teams over her four seasons of competition. The 5-foot-6 athlete helped Central Cambria produce five Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crowns, three in volleyball and two in track and field.
However, the coronavirus spread has caused schools across the commonwealth to be closed since March 13. Athletes are left without any structured practices, resulting in more questions than answers at this uncertain time.
For an athlete such as Bezek who thrives off being active continuously, the time off has been difficult to deal with.
“It’s been pretty hard. Just sitting around the house for the first few days, it kind of seemed strange,” said Bezek. “I’ve never had time off. I’ve always been going constantly and looking forward to the next thing. Right now, it’s just training on your own and hoping to get back.”
Maybe the most challenging hurdle to get over is if senior athletes will be stripped of their spring seasons, with no closure to their scholastic careers.
“The hardest part about it is if we played our last game, if I threw at my last meet, I didn’t even know it,” Bezek said. “It’s hard to fathom the fact that everything could have been my last, last year in the spring. It’s not what I was expecting at all.”
If the PIAA cancels the spring sports season, it will not diminish Bezek’s extraordinary resume that includes earning 14 varsity letters to date while competing in 21 District 6 playoff games and eight PIAA postseason contests between basketball and volleyball.
“To earn 16 varsity letters is quite an accomplishment, and in fact, quite a rarity,” Central Cambria volleyball coach Jason Layman said. “It really shows her natural athletic ability in a variety of ways in different sports. I have always been a big believer in athletes playing multiple sports. I think it makes them a better-rounded athlete and they learn how to react with various athletes in different atmospheres. Cass should be extremely proud of this feat, and it will be something she can carry on with her legacy forever.”
She compiled 1,174 career digs, including 572 as a senior to garner a spot on the Class AA all-state team and District 6 first team as a libero. Bezek played a key role in helping the Red Devils claim the program’s first league crown in 2017 and winning the next two. Central Cambria went 57-11 over the past three seasons and 45-5 in LHAC action, advancing to the District 6 title game in each of the past two seasons.
According to Central Cambria Athletic Director Randy Wilson, there is a scarcity of athletes who reached the 14-letter mark at a school known for its athletic prowess. Michelle Hildebrand and Will Seymour garnered 15 letters apiece. Hannah Swope earned 13, while Taylor Boring, McKenna Hayward and Paige Wess all totaled 12 each. Wilson believes Missy McKavish compiled north of 12 letters as well.
“Receiving 16 letters is extremely rare,” Central Cambria girls basketball coach Brittany Sedlock said. “To have an impact on four sports for four years is outstanding. Cass was an extraordinary athlete who gave her all in everything she did. I could not be more proud of her. It was an honor to coach her.”
On the basketball court, Bezek compiled 916 career points, 416 rebounds, 197 steals and 174 assists in her favorite sport. She started on the 2019 PIAA Class AAA semifinalist squad, playing a prominent role in leading the Red Devils to the farthest round they have ever advanced to. This past season, Bezek averaged a team-best 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.4 assists per game, tallying at least 10 points in 22 of 25 games.
“She was also a very unselfish player, which is probably why she finished her career so close to 1,000 points,” Sedlock said. “She didn’t care who scored as long as the team won. The girls looked to her as a senior, you could see it on the floor. “When we needed a basket or a defensive stop, she would provide it.”
Perhaps Bezek’s greatest accomplishment is maintaining a 4.4 GPA while competing in four sports. She aspires to become a pharmacist.
“She is the school record holder in the shot put, and she’s proven that you can excel in two sports during the same season,” said Wilson, who also coaches the girls track and field squad. “She excels because she has great time-management skills, and is very flexible when it comes to getting her workouts in.”
According to Bezek, each sport helped train her for the next sport without any burnout.
“Every sport that I do, it pretty much piggy-backs off each other,” she said. “Jumping is a huge part of most of the sports that I do. You may not think it in softball, but jumping up to catch balls, you can tell it helps. The training all year for basketball and volleyball gave me super strong legs, and helps push me through everything.”
Being involved in tightly contest games helped Bezek improve her mental toughness.
“It’s also a mental thing. They all help me,” she said. “I’m confident in each one that I do. That helps me build confidence. Success in one season carries right on to the next and it makes it a lot of fun.”
‘Gamer’
When discussing Bezek’s impact with her coaches, they are quick to point out her burning desire to win, dependability (only missed one game and three practices as a freshman in volleyball), leadership and unselfishness.
“Cass has always been one of my ‘go-to’ kids. She’s a gamer,” Central Cambria softball coach Megan James said. “She leaves everything she has on the field every single day. She is a leader both on and off the field. Every team needs a player that works like she does. She is going to do big things, and her future is very bright.”
Bezek hit .333 last spring and got on base at a .380 clip, while doubling eight times and homering once. She started at third base and shortstop over three seasons.
Being in pressure moments constantly helped Bezek perform at a high level.
“There are many things that make Cass a special athlete, but I attribute a lot of her success to her being extremely competitive,” Wilson said. “Nobody likes to lose, but Cass really doesn’t like to lose. That being said, she’s not a hot head, she’s pretty much even keeled and that helps her in pressure situations.”
Growing up with an older brother, Justin, gave Bezek a valuable resource who helped foster a rare competitiveness within her.
“Everything is a competition between us, whether it’s who can run out to the car fastest or whatever,” Bezek said. “He always helps me get better at whatever I’m doing. In basketball, he helped me fix my shot when I was very little. I credit a lot of that to him. With softball, he helps me with my swing. He’s pretty supportive, and I couldn’t ask for a better brother in that sense.”
To illustrate her desire to win, look no further than this past February. Central Cambria lost on the hardwood twice to Cambria Heights, but went to Patton to prevail 60-55 in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference semifinal as Bezek totaled 23 points. In the LHAC title game loss to Bishop Guilfoyle, Bezek tallied 25 points, which included a halftime buzzer-beater from about 60 feet away.
“Cass was a huge asset to our program because of her determination to succeed,” Sedlock said. “Even as a freshman and sophomore, she was fearless. I remember when she had 17 points as a freshman against Bishop Guilfoyle at home. We lost by two that game but had previously lost by 25. Her sophomore year, she hit the game-winning 3-pointer against West Shamokin to send us to the state playoffs.”
Bezek has been a part of teams collecting a 171-61 combined record between volleyball, basketball and track and field, while the softball team struggled to a 14-30 mark in LHAC play.
She also displayed the ability to adapt on the volleyball court.
“Her senior year was her first year as libero, learning a new spot on the court,” Layman said. “Cass was determined to learn it and do an outstanding job at it, and she did just that. She became one of the top liberos in the state in just one season.”
Bezek produced 544 career service points, 121 service aces and a stellar 92.8 serve percentage.
Along the way, Bezek earned the respect of former teammates who are now college student-athletes.
“Cass was always a very competitive person and hated losing so much so she would do whatever it took to win,” said Hayward, a guard on the Bloomsburg basketball squad. “She was just a really great overall teammate and always supportive.”
“I loved playing with Cass,” said Jenna Bauer, who plays volleyball at Penn State Altoona. “She is amazing in any sport she does, and always puts in the extra work.”
‘Pretty hectic’
While it is difficult for student-athletes to balance one spring sport and a full academic load, Bezek juggled both softball and track and field. On Wednesdays, she would get her throws in early at a track meet and then finish the evening on the diamond.
“It was pretty hectic. Last year, there were multiple times that I was throwing in my softball uniform at a track meet and then running up for the rest of warmups with softball,” Bezek recalled. “My coaches, Randy and Meg, they both are super supportive of me doing both sports. It made it really easy on me if I was practicing two times a day.”
Bezek won the 2019 LHAC shot put title, piling up needed throwing points over the years for the 2018 and 2019 league champions (35-1 record over past three seasons).
Combined with five state playoff appearances and five LHAC championships, Bezek has accumulated plenty of fond memories over her Central Cambria career.
“Definitely the bonds that I made with my teammates and coaches in what I’m hoping will turn into lifelong friends and memories,” she recounted. “I’ll definitely remember all the playoff games. The main thing that I’ll remember is the practices. Even on the days that you hate to go there, it’s just a great way to relieve stress.”
