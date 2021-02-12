CAIRNBROOK – Taylor Rapsky dropped a game-high 25 points, Jenna Muha added 11 points and 24 rebounds, and Shade forced 23 turnovers to rout Meyersdale 55-32 on Friday night.
The Panthers opened up a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the way.
The lead could have been much larger early on, but Shade struggled mightily offensively, converting just six field goals in the first half.
“Our shots weren’t falling in the first half, and we just continued to pressure them,” said first-year Shade coach Mark Satkovich. “With the pressure, they continued to turn the ball over and give us opportunities. We turned those opportunities into points.”
Rapsky, the Panthers’ only senior, came into Friday’s game needing 27 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark for her career.
The opportunities were on the table. However, a below-average shooting night for her standards, along with nine missed free throws, including six in the fourth quarter, left her two points shy of the achievement on what was Shade’s senior night.
“The rest of the team was very disappointed,” said Satkovich about the emotion of Rapsky’s achievement being postponed to another night. “They wanted it for her on senior night. It just unfortunately didn’t happen.
“She (Rapsky) was not disappointed. She’s an exceptional player. Her heart is in the right place and so is her mind.”
The Panthers’ full-court pressure overwhelmed the Red Raiders, especially in the first half. Shade forced 17 first half turnovers, including 11 in the first quarter.
Meyersdale scored just six points apiece in the first and fourth quarters.
No Red Raider notched double-digit points. Freshman Zoe Hetz netted a team-high eight points. Lauren Kretchman and Laurel Daniels combined for 11 points.
Hetz’s first points of the night, a second-quarter layup, cut Shade’s lead to five, 20-15, with 4:23 to play in the first half.
Shade pushed the lead back up to nine shortly after, and the Red Raiders never responded.
For a squad with a number of freshmen playing significant minutes, it made for a frustrating night.
“We’re a young team, and we’re just trying to get better each and every game,” said Meyersdale coach Richard Berkley. “We just turned the ball over too much, and that’s what it came down to.”
Shade knocked down two shots as time expired to extend its lead.
Muha buried a stepback triple as time ran out in the first half to give the Panthers a 12-point lead, 29-17, at the break.
As the third quarter came to a close, Rapsky grabbed a loose ball and scored a layup to put Shade up by 20, 46-26.
Sophomore Hailee Chapman added 10 points, including two 3-pointers in a 17-point third quarter for the Panthers to help put the Red Raiders away.
Meyersdale (1-6) hosts Rockwood Monday.
Shade (8-6) travels to McConnellsburg Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.