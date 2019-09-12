Three Forest Hills junior high wrestlers were recently listed among the country’s elite. FloWrestling ranked the top 100 grapplers in the country, with every weight class included among 21,000 total wrestlers. Eighth-grader Mason Gibson has been ranked as the top overall grappler. Seventh-grader Bo Bassett is No. 6 overall and the top seventh grader on the list. Eighth-grader Devon Magro comes in at No. 55. Bassett and Gibson are cousins.
Bassett (83 pounds) and Gibson (114) were both 14-and-under national champions in both freestyle and Greco, becoming two of just 19 wrestlers to win both titles in June.
The duo also won freestyle and Greco state titles, as well as a folkstyle championship in March.
This is considered the Pennsylvania Triple Crown – winning all three state titles. This was Bassett’s fourth straight year of winning the coveted Triple Crown.
Gibson and Magro claimed Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High titles in March.
