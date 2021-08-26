SIDMAN – A late-season surge in 2020 has the entire Forest Hills football program optimistic about the 2021 season.
Ten starters return on each side of the ball, along with 23 lettermen who figure to fill prominent roles again this fall.
In 1,000-yard rusher Damon Crawley, the Rangers may have the right ingredients to climb the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference hierarchy.
“We ended last year winning two straight and three out of our last four,” said Forest Hills coach Justin Myers, in his third season at the helm of his alma mater.
“The team really grew up in the second half of the season. We are hoping with the experience that we have returning, that we can turn that into early season success.”
Forest Hills is seeking its first District 6 playoff appearance since 2018 this fall. Last year’s 4-4 mark was a solid rebound campaign following a 1-9 season in 2019. Forest Hills defeated Somerset (34-20), Greater Johnstown (48-28) and Penn Cambria (20-18) over the final four weeks in 2020.
With impact talent returning at all levels, the Rangers expect to rise.
Crawley compiled 1,019 rushing yards, 208 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns in 2020.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound back rushed for over 100 yards on four occasions, including 280 yards against Greater Johnstown. He scored four touchdowns alone in a victory over Somerset last year.
“Damon is a fantastic athlete,” Myers said. “He possesses the ability to see holes and make cuts at another level. He has great hands and is a weapon in the run and passing games.”
Myers also listed seniors Nick Caddy and Easton Toth as integral pieces if the Rangers intent to finish higher than ninth place, where the conference coaches pegged them before this season.
“Nick Caddy has worked extremely hard this offseason and should be a force for us on both sides,” said Myers of the versatile threat on offense and the safety on defense. “He possesses great physical strength and a motor that runs all of the time. Nick has great hands and with be a threat in our passing game.”
Toth finished two tackles (66) behind junior Devon Brezovec (68) for the team lead in 2020.
“Easton Toth is our leader,” Myers said. “He works hard every day and has a knowledge of football that is better than anyone we have. He is a great linebacker. He reads the offenses and really has a nose for the ball.
“On offense, Easton will see more carries and be a threat for us in the passing game.”
Two athletes are competing for the starting quarterback job with the graduation of Zach Myers. Last year, Zach Myers passed for 911 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
“Our quarterback battle has been a good one,” Justin Myers said.
“Sophomore Jacob Poldiak and senior Tyson Snyder have been neck and neck. Each will have an opportunity to play until one pulls out in front.”
Junior Jeremy Burda returns after catching 19 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns a year ago.
Forest Hills employs a 4-4 defense.
Seven of the eight top tacklers from last year are back. Snyder collected 41 tackles. Junior Colten Danel picked up 3 1/2 sacks and was the team’s punter in 2020.
“Our defensive strength is our speed and experience,” Justin Myers said. “We return 10 starters on defense this year.
“Our defensive front is very big and will hopefully cause problems for the opponent’s running games.”
