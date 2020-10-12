Three Forest Hills student-athletes are participating in an event that is bringing together some of the top wrestlers in the state on Saturday.
Brothers Erik and Mason Gibson will participate in PA Power Wrestling’s True Power dual meet in Tyrone at 6 p.m. Saturday as will Bo Bassett, who is a cousin to the Gibsons.
Crowd-size limitations mean that the event will not be open to the general public, but it can be streamed via PA Power Wrestling’s channel on Rokfin.com.
The event is scheduled to feature 18 matches with one junior high match, two girls’ high school matches, 14 boys’ high school bouts and a senior-level event featuring Brock Zacherl, who was an All-American at Clarion, and Kyle Shoop, an All-American at Lock Haven.
The postgrads and girls will wrestle freestyle while the boys will compete in folkstyle.
While many wrestlers across the state struggled to find workouts over the past several months due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the Forest Hills trio have not. Erik Gibson wrestled in Florida and Oklahoma over the summer, and Bo’s father, Bill, runs The Compound facility in Richland Township. The facility has held workouts for Ranger Pride Wrestling and Young Guns Wrestling Club.
Erik Gibson, a two-time PIAA medalist who has already committed to wrestle at Cornell, said he and his younger teammates are eager to show how they’ve improved.
“We’re all grateful for the opportunity,” he said. “We all want to go in, wrestle our hardest and show how hard we’ve been working at The Compound with my dad and my uncle. We’re looking forward to it.”
Erik Gibson will face a familiar foe in Burrell’s A.J. Corrado at 160 pounds. A Brown recruit, Corrado is a three-time PIAA medalist and finished as a runner-up at 152 pounds in March. Erik Gibson owns a pair of major decisions over him during their high school career, and the pair recently met in an offseason bout.
“He threw me to my back and got two (points for a takedown) and two backpoints,” Erik Gibson said. “I was down 4-1 at the end of the first. I had a big comeback. I had to take him down and let him up the whole match. I ended up winning 8-7. It was a battle. It was fun though.
“I’m looking forward to True Power. Hopefully we can have another fun match.”
Mason Gibson has yet to wrestle a varsity match but he’s already a familiar name to many in the sport. He’s been ranked as the top incoming freshman in the nation at any weight, and he won the high school division of the prestigious Super 32 tournament in North Carolina last year, becoming just the second eighth-grader to do so.
He’ll face a big test at 120 pounds, as he takes on Gary Steen, a two-time PIAA champion from Reynolds. The senior, who is 135-7 in his high school career, has committed to wrestle at Pitt.
“I’m very excited to wrestle a high-level wrestler like Gary,” Mason Gibson said. “We’re going to go out there and have some fun. I’ve been looking forward to it. All respect to Gary.
“He’s a stud. He goes out there and has a resilience. I can’t wait to wrestle him and put a show on with him.”
Bo Bassett is taking part in the only junior high match on the card, as he’ll face Bethlehem Catholic’s Nathan Desmond at 100 pounds. Bassett, who is a seventh-grader at Forest Hills, has won six Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling titles, meaning that he could match the record of eight won by Franklin Regional’s Nico Cortese. Desmond, a two-time PJW champion, is no stranger to Bassett. The Forest Hills wrestler beat him for the PJW title in 2019 and the Super 32 middle school title last year.
He also topped Desmond for the freestyle and Greco-Roman state championships in 2019.
A finalist for the Sports Illustrated Kids SportsKid of the Year award last year, Bassett is just happy to be competing again after the pandemic limited his ability to get matches.
“It’s been awesome to get back on the mat,” he said. “I was really missing it. It’s funny, I was actually dreaming about it, I missed it so much. I’m excited to wrestle (on Saturday).”
