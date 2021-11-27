JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sean Ramsay scored twice as 12 different Johnstown Tomahawks tallied at least one point in a 6-2 victory over the Jamestown Rebels on Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Saturday's triumph helped Johnstown (11-8-3, 25 points) pull within one point of the Northeast Generals for third place in the NAHL East Division.
Cole Bianchin got the Tomahawks on the board just 44 seconds into the game with a goal. TJ Koufis and Zachary Murray assisted on the tally.
Jamestown's Reid Lune scored to force a 1-all tie 4:24 into the first period. Frank Jenkins' first goal with Johnstown pulled the Tomahawks ahead 2-1. His power-play tally was assisted by Stephen Kyrkostas and David Matousek.
In the second period, Ramsay's goal was assisted by Jacob Badal and Jake Black. Murray found the back of the net with helpers from Matousek and Ethan Perrault.
Jamestown's Marcus Kivela Carlzon scored to pull within 4-2 with just nine seconds left in the period.
With an assist to Black, Ramsay scored 9:07 into the third period. Ryan Vellucci added the final goal with assists given to Egan Schmitt and Noah Wagner.
Johnstown outshot Jamestown 39-27.
Over the three-game series, Johnstown racked up three points.
Salvatore Evola made 25 saves for Johnstown.
Nolan Suggs provided 33 saves in net for the visiting Rebels.
The Tomahawks travel to Danbury for a two-game series on Thursday and Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.