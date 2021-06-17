STATE COLLEGE – Across the board at Ligonier Valley, the school has enjoyed success in numerous sports, meaning that even a perennially successful team can be lost in the shuffle.
According to a pair of Ligonier Valley standouts, the Rams’ run to the PIAA Class 2A softball championship game may be the push the program needs to garner widespread community support.
If the red-and-black traveling caravan that greeted the Rams on Thursday was an indicator, that support is already in bloom.
It was enough to make one of the team’s standouts take pause.
“It was awesome,” junior pitcher Maddie Griffin said. “I wasn’t expecting a lot of people to come because softball’s not very popular in Ligonier. But seeing all of those people was like ‘This is kind of real.’ ”
In the past five years, the Ligonier Valley football team has claimed two District 6 championships and appeared in two more finals while winning four straight Heritage Conference titles. The Rams’ boys basketball team garnered a District 6 crown in 2018 and three Heritage Conference banners spanning from 2018-20.
The baseball program climbed the Heritage mountain in 2019.
All of this while the softball team claimed three conference crowns in its final four seasons of Heritage Conference play while missing all of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the 2020-21 academic year, Ligonier Valley’s first in District 7 after departing District 6 and the Heritage Conference, the softball team, which won Section 2 in the WPIAL while taking third in its tournament, made history and collected backers along the way heading into Thursday’s game at Beard Field on the campus of Penn State University.
If the softball team didn’t have a regular spot at the table beforehand, this season certainly helped the Rams muscle their way in with other heavy hitters in the athletic department.
A strong contingent of fans made the near-two-hour trip to State College to root on the Rams, who fell 1-0 to Line Mountain in nine innings, taking silver in the program’s first appearance in the PIAA championship round.
A strong contingent of fans also showed up at approximately 7:15 a.m. when the Rams’ charter bus departed Ligonier for State College. The gazebo inside The Diamond in Ligonier Borough was even decorated in the school’s colors for the occasion.
“Softball wasn’t a huge sport in Ligonier Valley,” senior Kailey Johnston said. “It was a lot more focused around football, basketball, baseball ... like it is in most towns. But just seeing everyone there ...”
“The Diamond was decorated. There was just red and black everywhere. People had stuff in their yards. Even as we were coming over the mountain, people were standing out with signs. It was just so awesome to see all of these people care so much that we had done so well.”
Veteran coach Mark Zimmerman had guided the Rams to the PIAA tournament twice before, but never to these heights.
Even he was impressed by the recent uptick in notoriety.
“It’s a big deal, I think everyone in the town knows it,” Zimmerman said. “I can’t tell you how many people have reached out to me. Former players. People I haven't talked to in years. I’m walking through Giant Eagle, people I don’t even know see the hat or see the shirt. They’re saying: ‘Good luck, coach.’ They don’t know me from Adam. It’s been a fun run.”
As Griffin now turns to her senior season, her expectation is that the groundswell of support continues to make waves when the Rams take the field.
“We’ll definitely have more fans in the crowd next year knowing what we can do,” Griffin said.
Joining the flock: While Thursday’s trip to the PIAA championship game was Ligonier Valley’s first in any team sport, it was the fifth in the history of the Ligonier Valley School District.
The former Laurel Valley High School, a member of the Ligonier Valley School District starting in 1966 and also carrying the Rams nickname before Ligonier Valley adopted the moniker in 2010 when the two schools merged, sent four boys basketball teams to the championship round – 1969, ‘70. ‘71 and ‘81 – claiming silver in all four trips.
Ligonier Valley, known as the Mounties before 2010, had sent a pair of teams to the PIAA semifinals in girls volleyball (1976) and football (2016) while Laurel Valley’s football team reached the state semifinal in football in 1993.
300 and beyond: Griffin, the Rams’ ace pitcher, reached the 300-strikeout milestone for the season when she got Cassie Laudenslager to go down looking during the first inning.
The right-hander struck out 17 on Thursday, giving her 316 for the season.
