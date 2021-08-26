LIGONIER – After making their return to competition in District 7, Ligonier Valley Rams coach Roger Beitel is viewing his team’s second year in the WPIAL as “Year 1.”
Wait. How?
“It’s Year 2, but it’s really kind of Year 1 again,” Beitel said. “We didn’t play Indiana, that game was cancelled. We didn’t play Elizabeth Forward.
“We didn’t play Jeannette. We didn’t play Carrick. We didn’t play Summit Academy. So, it is Year 2. We were 4-3, and all things considered, I thought we really had a good season considering that we had one senior on the roster.
“We went into the WPIAL with the smallest roster, the youngest roster, that we’ve had in six years. For those kids to win four games, I think that says a lot about the job that they were able to do.
“We’re looking forward to getting back to normalcy and playing football, regardless of where we play.”
The opponents lost in 2020 reappear on Ligonier Valley’s schedule, with non-conference foes Indiana, Elizabeth Forward and Jeannette testing the Rams in the season’s first three weeks.
Ligonier Valley returns 10 starters on both sides of the ball with a dozen seniors populating this season’s roster, giving the Rams a boost of urgency in their leadership on and off the field according to Beitel.
“Last year, we head one senior on the football team and he did a great job for us,” Beitel said.
“But there was no sense of urgency because he was the only one that saw the light at the end of the tunnel, and that was, ‘At this point I have seven games left in my career.’
“Now you have 12 kids who right now, are looking at ‘I have 10 games left in my career.’ and to steal a phrase from Jimmy Johnson’s Hall of Fame speech, ‘QTL. Quality time left.’ That urgency from our senior class was something that we lacked just in numbers.
“Certainly having experience back, guys across the board back and really having a normal summer has helped us.”
Beitel noted that the Rams won’t be locked into just one look on offense this season, drawing from years of offensive philosophies during his time on the sideline. It’s all in an effort to construct an attack that best suits his personnel, starting with a talented group up front.
“When I talk about what fits our personnel, it doesn’t take a wizard to figure out that your lineman have to be good and that you have to be able to block up front,” Beitel said. “We’ve got some big maulers, and that fits power football. We got some athletic kids that can get outside, and run and trap. The blocking schemes will drive the offense for us.”
Tackle Ty Wilkins and guard Colin Smith anchor the left side of the Rams’ offensive line with Jude Grzywinski operating at center. Kaden Faas and Jacob Hay are slated to play guard and tackle on the right side, respectively. Beitel said Miles Higgins and George Golden will line up at tight end when the formation calls for it.
Matthew Marinchak and Kharter Drury will line up as wideouts; while Grant Dowden and Ryan Harbert are positioned as slot flankers. Quarterback Haden Sierocky and tailback Nick Beitel comprise the backfield.
Ligonier Valley will show mostly a 4-3 defense with Hay and Bill Sugden at the ends, and Jude and Logan Mulheren manning the interior. Linebackers will be Faas, Higgins and Dowden. The secondary will be occupied by Beitel and Drury at the corners with Harbert and Sierocky filling the safety spots.
Placekicking duties will fall on Golden while either Dowden or Higgins will handle punting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.