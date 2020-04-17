The Richland High School boys basketball team won 87 games and two District 6 Class AAA titles over the past four seasons.
The Rams advanced to the district title game all four years and finished as the PIAA Class AAA runner-up in 2018.
Senior starters Caleb Burke and Koby Bailey played significant roles on teams that averaged 21.8 wins and only 6.3 losses since the 2016-17 season.
Still, like many athletes across the state – and throughout the country – the Rams missed the closure that typically comes with the final game of a season.
The COVID-19 pandemic did what no other team Richland faced in the 2020 postseason could accomplish. The statewide shutdown of schools and the PIAA boys and girls basketball tournaments ended the 19-7 Rams’ season.
“It really hasn’t sunk in yet. We were on a roll,” Bailey said. “We all played some of our best games in that last game. We thought we had more to bring to the table.”
Indeed, Bailey had a career night in a 68-58 victory over District 7 third-place South Allegheny on March 11 at Armstrong High School.
The 6-foot-3 forward scored 21 points with five 3-point field goals and eight rebounds.
Bailey and his teammates left the Armstrong gymnasium ready to embrace the challenge of facing District 7 champion North Catholic in the PIAA Class AAA quarterfinal round.
Instead, the 6-AAA champion Rams waited with six other area teams still alive in the boys and girls tournaments when play was halted due to concerns about the coronavirus. At first, the break was labeled a two-week stoppage, but as the weeks passed and the impact of the pandemic expanded, it became evident the basketball championship tournaments as well as the spring sports season were in jeopardy.
The news became official when the PIAA canceled sports on April 9. Gov. Tom Wolf previously had closed the state’s school buildings for the remainder of the academic year.
“That’s it. It’s over. You can’t change it,” said Caleb Burke, who scored 1,463 career points and had a Rams’ record 792 assists. “It’s probably the worst feeling I’ve ever had going through high school.
It’s definitely worse than my last football game. We really thought we had a great chance to win this next game and go to a state championship.”
Both Bailey and Burke played key roles on Richland’s District 6-AA champion football team that reached the state semifinal round last fall.
“I told them to be very proud of the season we had, getting another District 6 title a second year in a row,” said Richland boys basketball coach Greg Burke, whose Rams are 160-94 in his 10 seasons. “Caleb and Koby played in a district championship four years in a row and that’s something difficult to do. They’ll have those memories to hold onto.
“Just like anything else, athletics has an expiration date. High school athletics has an expiration date. Unfortunately ours came.”
Outsiders might have expected a dropoff because the Rams had graduated standout players such as Collin Instone and Joe Hauser in 2019 and Tyler Zimmerman, Tyler Paul and Trevy Hardison after the 2018 state runner-up finish. Those are five major contributors.
Plus, the Rams basketball team began practice later than most schools due to the Richland football team’s lengthy postseason run.
“We definitely geared our guys this year in regards to getting a late start,” Greg Burke said. “We needed to continue to grow throughout the season, get into the playoffs and peak when the state playoffs came about.
“You could see that continuous improvement from our entire team.”
Caleb Burke (17.8 ppg.), Bailey (10.3 ppg.), sophomore Trent Rozich (9.3 ppg.), junior Charlie Levander (7.0 ppg.) and sophomore Kellan Stahl (5.7 ppg.) posted the top scoring averages on the team.
Juniors Jordan Ford and Josh Stem, sophomore Griffin LaRue and freshman Sam Penna were underclassmen who appeared in at least 17 games.
“Having such a young team, the way those other guys jelled together as a team, that’s what makes Richland basketball such a competitive team,” Greg Burke said.
“We’re able to put five guys on the basketball court who all play together.”
Caleb Burke had no doubts about the Rams’ ability to compete on a district and statewide level this season.
“We left our mark. We let everybody know what Richland basketball is about,” Caleb Burke said.
“Everybody thought this was going to be our down year and we weren’t going to be able to do anything.
“We started really clicking at the end of the season,” he said of a five-game winning streak to close the schedule.
“We went on runs and we beat teams that nobody thought we could beat. We were hitting our peak where we had to be to play state playoff basketball and they just took it away.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.