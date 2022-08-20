ALTOONA, Pa. – Altoona got a brilliant start from Luis Ortiz and banged out 10 hits to earn a 7-4 victory over Harrisburg in front of 5,827 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday night.
With the triumph, Altoona picked up its fourth straight win over Harrisburg and have now won 9 of 11 games stretching back to Aug. 9.
Altoona’s starter matched his season high with eight strikeouts across his fifth quality start of the season. Ortiz allowed just one hit over his first three innings until Harrisburg picked up three straight hits to start the fourth inning which eventually led to two runs. Ortiz finished his outing by retiring six of seven batters faced with four strikeouts.
The Curve rallied for a five-run sixth inning to take the lead. Endy Rodriguez doubled home the Curve’s first run and then Blake Sabol followed with a game-tying single. After Altoona took the lead on an error by Harrisburg’s Gilbert Lara, Aaron Shackelford swatted a two-run double over the center fielder’s head to take a 5-2 advantage.
Harrisburg managed two runs in their seventh inning at-bat until Tahnaj Thomas entered and tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to hold the lead.
Altoona would add single runs in the seventh inning on a wild pitch and in the eighth inning on a fielder’s choice to account for their seven runs.
Colin Selby earned his sixth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning, working around two baserunners with one strikeout.
With the double and walk, Altoona's Endy Rodriguez has picked up a hit in all nine games since his promotion to Double-A, sporting a .371 average. Sabol added his 28th multi-hit game of the season. Jared Triolo added two hits and a walk out of the leadoff spot. He’s picked up a hit in 9 of 10 games and has reached base safely in 10 straight.
Altoona and Harrisburg wrap their six-game series at 6 p.m. Sunday night. Right-hander Luis Reyes will start for Harrisburg, with Altoona sending right-hander Kyle Nicolas to the mound.
