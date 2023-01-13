Goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp arrived in Johnstown from his native Stockholm, Sweden, three months ago and debuted with a shutout victory in his first North American Hockey League appearance.
It took a while, but the 19-year-old goalie earned his second shutout Friday, as the Johnstown Tomahawks beat the Maine Nordiques 2-0 in a tense East Division contest played in front of 1,783 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“Early in the first period, I made some saves to get into the game,” Rajalin-Scharp said after making 30 stops against a fourth-place Nordiques team. “The ‘D’ had a nice game and helped me. Pretty simple game.”
Maybe, but it certainly wasn’t easy.
The Tomahawks (14-17-2) have 30 points and are tied for fifth place with the Philadelphia Rebels. Maine (16-13-2) has 34 points.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1st Summit Arena.
“It felt like it was a playoff game,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said after his team snapped a two-game losing streak.
“Every moment was kind of a hold-your-breath moment both ways. It was 0-0 (for 50 minutes, 33 seconds).”
Rajalin-Scharp, indeed, was sharp. He turned away 13 Nordiques shots in the second period, including a breakaway by Kellen Murphy. Ten more saves followed in the third period.
“Awesome feeling,” said Rajalin-Scharp, who also shut out host Danbury with 20 saves on Sept. 10. “It’s been a while (since the last shutout), the first game of the season for me. I’ve been slowly getting back to where I know I can perform. I feel like I’ve got more wins coming.”
Tomahawks forward Nick Ahearn scored the game’s first goal, as he and James Barbour created a scoring opportunity against Kael Depape (23 saves).
“It was just a little rush,” Ahearn said.
“When I’m out there with Barbour, I know it’s always a possibility I’m going to get the puck on my stick.
“I was just driving the net and I saw that puck come. I shot it, kind of got spun around when I was shooting. I didn’t really know for sure if it hit the post or went in. I figured I’d try to sell it. Good thing it went in.”
Zach Aben hit the empty net for his 12th goal of the season with 4 seconds left.
“Going into the third, it was about challenging the guys, ‘What if we give a little more in certain situations than they do,’ ” Letizia said. “We were able to buckle down and get the one goal. They had some opportunities but we just kept grinding and grinding and grinding.”
When Maine created chances, Rajalin-Scharp was there to stop them.
“He was awesome,” Letizia said. “He was dialed in. He made some big saves, a couple breakaways in the second. Those are the ones you’ve got to have.
“The goals weren’t coming easy. You need your goalie to step up, and he did.”
The Tomahawks selected Rajalin-Scharp in the sixth round of the June NAHL Draft.
He recently picked up extra work as goaltender Adam Johnson recovered from a non-COVID illness, Letizia said.
Johnson was on the bench on Friday, and Letizia previously said he might be available this weekend.
“They drafted me and they wanted me to play here,” Rajalin-Scharp said of the Tomahawks. “I wanted to get over here. They are a really good team, a great organization. I only heard good things about them.
“It is a good fit.”
