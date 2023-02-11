JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp turned away all 20 shots he faced to earn his fourth shutout of the season Saturday night to help lift the Johnstown Tomahawks to their seventh consecutive win, a 5-0 victory over the visiting Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
A balanced offensive attack that saw five different Tomahawks light the lamp and seven players notch assists gave Rajalin-Scharp all the support he would need, as Johnstown improved to 20-17-2 and moved within three points of fourth-place Maine in the NAHL East Division standings.
“I don’t think we played our best game tonight,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “Obviously, pucks were going in for us. We did some good things, but also some things we’ve got to clean up.
“They (Danbury) had some pressure, but Scharpie did a great job. Give him a lot of credit tonight.”
Rajalin-Scharp upped his record to 13-8-1.
“We started really strong and we played a solid game,” said Rajalin-Scharp, a native of Stockholm, Sweden. “Nothing too special for me to do. The D did a good job. It’s always nice when we score some goals. It’s less pressure and I can just play my game.”
The Tomahawks jumped out to an early lead over Danbury (2-35-6) with a three-goal first period. A pair of goals just over a minute apart put Johnstown in control. Justin Rapp opened the scoring at the 3:16 mark with his fifth goal of the year on assists from Ryan Panico and David Matousek.
Johnny Ulicny quickly added to that lead when he sprinted ahead and beat Jr. Hat Tricks goaltender Karlis Mezsargs to notch his ninth of the year after taking a feed from Drake Albers. Anthony Galante also picked up an assist on the play.
Later in the period, Galante buried his team-leading 18th goal as the Tomahawks cashed in a 5-on-3 power play opportunity that made it 3-0 at 11:11. Albers tallied his second assist of the night, with Tyler DesRochers adding another helper.
Johnstown outshot Danbury 16-7 in the second period, but neither team was able to score as the Jr. Hat Tricks killed off a pair of Tomahawk power-play chances.
The Tomahawks put the contest away with a late third-period surge. Ethan Perrault took a carom and blasted a shot from the right circle at the 13:07 mark, as Panico picked up his second assist of the contest, along with Rapp.
Johnstown completed the scoring with just under four minutes to play when Panico found the back of the net for the fifth time this year on assists from Gabriel Lunn and Matousek.
The Tomahawks ended up outshooting the Jr. Hat Tricks by a 37-20 margin.
As the Tomahawks look to continue their hot streak after a slow start to the season, Letizia wants his squad to keep things on an even keel.
“We try to take it one game at a time, and every night just come out with the objective to get two points," Letizia said.
