High School football playoff games throughout the region and across the state have been rescheduled due to heavy rains in the forecast for Friday night.
Tropical Storm Nicole was expected to roll north from Florida, where evacuations were ordered on Wednesday.
• In District 5 Class 1A, the title game between second-seeded Windber (10-1) and top-seeded Northern Bedford (11-0) at Bedford High School will be played at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Bedford has a natural grass playing surface.
“Weather was a concern on Friday night,” said Windber Athletic Director Steve Slatcoff. “You try to take into account student-athletes’ safety as much as possible. That was first and foremost on everyone’s mind. You try to avoid as much as you can, what that forecast is calling for.”
• In District 5-8 Class 2A, the title game between second-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley (11-0) and top-seeded Westinghouse (10-0) of the Pittsburgh City League will be played on the artificial surface at Somerset High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
• In the District 6 Class 2A semifinal round, two games will be played at 7 p.m. on Thursday, including one involving a local squad.
Top-seeded Richland (11-0) will host fourth-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (8-3).
Second-seeded Penns Valley (9-2) will host third-seeded Bald Eagle Area (8-3) in the other District 6 2A semifinal.
“We worked with the schools and tried to provide the best opportunities for our students to shine,” said District 6 Football Chairman Ralph Cecere of Homer-Center High School.
• District 6 moved three games to 7 p.m. on Saturday, including the Class 3A title game between top-seeded Penn Cambria (9-1) and third-seeded Central (9-2) at Mansion Park in Altoona.
Also on Saturday, District 6 Class 1A semifinal round games will pair fourth-seeded Portage (7-4) at top-seeded Penns Manor (10-1); and third-seeded Cambria Heights (8-3) at second-seeded Northern Cambria (8-3) in a rematch of the season-opening Coal Bowl won by the Colts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.