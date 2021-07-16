Through two briskly played innings at Roxbury Park, top-seeded Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors and fourth-seeded O were locked in a tight game on Friday.
Mother Nature intervened and wiped out the first night of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoffs as a brief but heavy downpour put most of the infield under water.
Game 1 of the best-of-5 series was halted with Paul Carpenter leading 1-0 as O was about to bat in the top of the third inning.
The game will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The opening game of a semifinal series between second-seeded Martella’s Pharmacy and third-seeded Smith Transport will be played approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the contest between PCCA and O.
“We just have to come in and be ready to go from the start,” said Paul Carpenter assistant coach Ben Grace, speaking on behalf of manager Dave Sheriff, who was out of town on Friday. “Pushing this series back a day is going to be what it is. Our guys will be ready to go.
“It does make things different with arms. We’re going to have to readjust with who we’re throwing, when. But we’ll be ready to go.”
Regular-season champion Paul Carpenter started Tyler Dancu, who tossed two scoreless innings and worked out of a bases-loaded situation in the top of the second. Dancu threw 40 pitches, with 21 of those being strikes. The right-hander allowed one hit.
Grace said defending league playoff champion Paul Carpenter will not put Dancu back on the mound on Saturday.
“Where he was with his pitches and coming off an injury a year or so ago, we’re not going to try to hurt any kids’ arms,” Grace said. “We’ll reevaluate our situation and pick it up.”
O manager Ken Ashbrook had similar thoughts regarding his starter Zach Myers, who threw 39 pitches with 24 for strikes. Myers struck out three batters, walked one and gave up two hits and one run.
“Zach threw 40 pitches and that’s kind of on the line of sitting him (Saturday),” Ashbrook said.
“Maybe we’ll go with Cappy (Antonio Caporossi). But the lineup probably won’t change at all.
“The same guys will be (at positions) they were today.
“Getting pushed back a day will help for Sunday with getting (staff ace) Lance (Westover) back.”
Paul Carpenter’s Jordan Sabol walked to lead off the bottom of the first and scored on Jayden Taitano’s two-out single up the middle.
O was in position to at least tie the score in the second. After two quick fly outs, Brandon Robaugh singled. Connor Adams and Brycen Sechler each walked to load the bases and turn the lineup to the top of the order.
But Dancu ended the threat via another flyout.
“We just have to limit their on-bases and what they’re doing with their hits – not walking guys, not giving them free stuff,” said Ashbrook, whose team went 1-6 against Paul Carpenter, but won the final meeting of the regular season 3-2 on Monday. “I think we’ll be fine. We’ve hung with everybody all year. This is no different. We can beat these guys.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.