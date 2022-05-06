With a forecast of saturating rains and high temperatures in the low 50s, opening night of the 2022 season at Jennerstown Speedway Complex is postponed.
Saturday was scheduled to be the first official day of racing in Jennerstown. Opening night has been postponed until Saturday, May 14. A six-division NASCAR racing program will be on the card.
Tickets dated for Saturday will be honored on May 14. Grandstand gates open at 4 p.m. and racing is set to begin at 6 p.m.
Jennerstown Speedway is once again NASCAR sanctioned. The facility is among the oldest short-track facilities in the United States and had a long association with NASCAR that lasted through the 2008 season. After being dormant from 2009 through 2013, Jennerstown came back in 2014 and new owners John Morocco, Richard Pologruto and Larry Hemminger took the reigns in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.